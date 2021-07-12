'It looks unlikely': Deep Dasgupta on Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal playing together in T20 World Cup

There was a time when Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were the two key spinners in the Indian team. Both Kuldeep and Chahal had pipped the pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to be the frontline spinners for India in the limited-overs cricket, and there was a belief in the team that if Chahal and Kuldeep play together they can win every match for India.

But over the past few years, there has been a dip in the form of both Kuldeep and Chahal and the two have struggled to be a consistent feature in India's playing XI.

With Ravindra Jadeja's rising stature as an allrounder, and R Ashwin's return to his best form, it has also become difficult for Kuldeep and Chahal to feature together in the team.

Speaking on whether the two spinners will get to play together for India at the upcoming T20 World Cup, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he believes Rahul Chahar might be ahead of both Chahal in the list of players in contention of making it to the T20 World Cup squad.

"At the moment, it looks unlikely. To be very honest, I see Rahul Chahar ahead of Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal). A lot will depend on the Sri Lanka series and obviously on the IPL as well," Dasgupta said in a reply to a question asked by a fan in a recent video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"As for Kuldeep, he has not been the preferred bowler for more than a year and a half. So, it looks unlikely to me as of now. I don't know what will happen in six months," he added.

The T20I World Cup 2021 will be played in the UAE and will begin on October 17th.

