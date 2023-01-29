India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final Live Streaming: When and where to watch live online and on TV

India Women U19 team will lock horns with England Women U19 in the final of ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Shafali Verma-led Indian team overpowered New Zealand by 8 wickets in the semi-final to storm into the title clash match. On the other hand, England defeated Australia in a thrilling encounter in the semi-final to book a berth for the finale.

India are on the cusp of making history as they have the great opportunity to win the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue are in fine form with opener Shweta Sehrawat being currently the leading run-getter in the tournament, having scored 292 runs in six matches. Among bowlers, Parshavi Chopra is the joint third highest wicket-taker in the cricket extravaganza.

Shafali Verma and Co. lost just one match during their campaign and topped Group 1 during the super six round. The young brigade is in high spirits but an undefeated England team stands in their way. It will take a special effort for Team India to get the better of Grace Scrivens-led England.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final take place?

The India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Where will the India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final be played?

The India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time does the India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final start?

The India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final will start at 5:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final?

The India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final ?

The live streaming of the India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final will be available on FanCode.

