India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG w 2nd ODI live

IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI live streaming: After a disappointing outing in the first ODI, the Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team would look to bounce back in the second ODI against England women. India need to win this contest at Taunton to stay alive in the three-match ODI series. After their lack of intent while batting first in the previous ODI came under heavy criticism, it is likely that India will walk out with a fresh plan and make a few changes in the playing XI. Right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues can make a comeback to the side in place of the veteran Poonam Raut.

Here’s all you need to know about India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI Live Streaming:

Where is India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI taking place?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI will take place at the County Ground in Taunton.

At what time does the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI begin?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday (June 30).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD.

How to watch India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI online?

The online streaming of the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI will be available on Sony LIV in India.

England Women squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy