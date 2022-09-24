India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND W vs ENG W Live Online and on TV

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Having already sealed the three-match series, Team India will be aiming to give its legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami a perfect send-off when it meets England in the final game at Lord's. Jhulan, an integral part of the Indian women's team ever since her debut in 2002, has represented the national team in 203 ODIs and 68 T20Is. She holds the record for most wickets in women's ODIs (253) – no other bowler has reached the 200-wicket mark so far. In addition, she also played in 12 women's Tests. Jhulan will be the second India stalwart to call time on her career this year after Mithali Raj had announced her retirement from the game following the Women's World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the live streaming details for India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI:

Where is the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI is taking place at the Lord's, London.

At what time does the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI begin?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI begins at 3:30 PM IST on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI online and on mobile?

The online streaming of the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON