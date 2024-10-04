India Vs New Zealand Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur-led IND W face NZ W in campaign opener

Live

India Vs New Zealand Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur-led IND W face NZ W in their campaign opener, on Friday.

India Vs New Zealand Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India will kickstart their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand, in Dubai on Friday. It will be a huge litmus test for India, and their performance could have a huge impact on the remainder of their campaign. It will be a match between two title contenders, and a win for India will mean that they are well-prepared to face favourites Australia. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are ranked third, and all eyes will once again be on their top-order. The pressure will be on openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to fire. The likes of Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues will also need to make notable contributions with the bat. The off-spinner duo of Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil will be pivotal, and the former will come handy with the bat. Renuka Thakur will lead the pace battery for India, and is expected to be supported by Pooja Vastrakar. Speaking ahead of the match, Harmanpreet said, "Every day I'm going and learning and getting experience from every game. People around me are helping me, they are working hard to make our team go at that level where we want to be. I am happy with where our team is, how our team is working hard to achieve small things."...Read More

In the warm-up matches, India were in good form, beating both West Indies and South Africa. For New Zealand, it was a mixed bag of results, as they defeated South Africa and lost to England. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be led by Sophie Devine, who has plenty of experience against India. All-rounder Suzie Bates will also be crucial for New Zealand. Meanwhile, all-rounder Amelia Kerr will be Devine's trump card in the match. Speaking ahead of the match, Devine said, "We've got a number of young fast bowlers coming through. Their development has been massive the last 12 to 18 months so certainly looking forward to seeing what sort of bowlers they can turn into."