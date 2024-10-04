India Vs New Zealand Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur-led IND W face NZ W in campaign opener
India Vs New Zealand Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India will kickstart their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand, in Dubai on Friday. It will be a huge litmus test for India, and their performance could have a huge impact on the remainder of their campaign. It will be a match between two title contenders, and a win for India will mean that they are well-prepared to face favourites Australia. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are ranked third, and all eyes will once again be on their top-order. The pressure will be on openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to fire. The likes of Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues will also need to make notable contributions with the bat. The off-spinner duo of Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil will be pivotal, and the former will come handy with the bat. Renuka Thakur will lead the pace battery for India, and is expected to be supported by Pooja Vastrakar. Speaking ahead of the match, Harmanpreet said, "Every day I'm going and learning and getting experience from every game. People around me are helping me, they are working hard to make our team go at that level where we want to be. I am happy with where our team is, how our team is working hard to achieve small things."...Read More
In the warm-up matches, India were in good form, beating both West Indies and South Africa. For New Zealand, it was a mixed bag of results, as they defeated South Africa and lost to England. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be led by Sophie Devine, who has plenty of experience against India. All-rounder Suzie Bates will also be crucial for New Zealand. Meanwhile, all-rounder Amelia Kerr will be Devine's trump card in the match. Speaking ahead of the match, Devine said, "We've got a number of young fast bowlers coming through. Their development has been massive the last 12 to 18 months so certainly looking forward to seeing what sort of bowlers they can turn into."
How did IND W fare in their warm-up matches?
Harmanpreet and Co. began their warm-up with a 20-run win against Matthews' West Indies. Then they followed it up with a 28-run victory vs South Africa.
IND W's 'biggest challenge'
Former India cricketer Harbhajan also felt that Australia are India's 'biggest challenge' in this edition. "Australia is a good team, even though these matches are being played in Dubai, on subcontinent pitches that might not suit them as much as their home conditions. But Australia, no matter where they play, are hard to beat. So, the biggest challenge for India may be Australia. Sri Lanka, too, after their recent series win against India, will be confident when they play against India. So, that will also be a good contest," he said, on Star Sports.
What happened to IND W in the previous edition?
In the previous edition, India were on the cusp of making history and reached the semis. But they lost to Australia in the last four.
IND W's game plan
Shafali also revealed India's game plan against New Zealand. She claimed that Devine is a 'fearless batter' and they would try to get her out early!
IND W's stunning opening duo
Shafali and Mandhana's opening partnership will be key as usual! Speaking ahead of the match, Shafali said, "I've been opening with Smriti for the past two-three years, and now we can sense each other's feelings just by our facial expressions while batting. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and we give each other positive vibes."
NZ W squad
Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer
IND W squad
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Asha Sobhana
Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! IND W face NZ W in their tournament opener in Dubai, and all eyes will be on Harmanpreet and Co. They were unbeaten in the warm-up and will look to maintain their winning run!