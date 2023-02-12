Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Live streaming: When and where to watch live online and on TV

India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Live streaming: When and where to watch live online and on TV

cricket
Published on Feb 12, 2023 07:11 AM IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Live streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

India women's cricket team will take on archrivals Pakistan in their first match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India women's cricket team will take on archrivals Pakistan in their first match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would look to begin their campaign in the tournament with a win. The Women in Blue are aiming to become world champions in the shortest format for the first time in history.

World No. 4 India are better positioned in the rankings than Pakistan who are at the No.7 spot. But given the traditional rivalry, India won't take their opposition lightly and it's expected to be a high-voltage contest.

ALSO READ: AUS legend remembers ‘former head coach’ Justin Langer after Pat Cummins and Co. suffer humiliating defeat in 1st Test

With shadow over the presence of India's star opener Smriti Mandhana who is battling an injury, the Women in Blue will rely heavily on the likes of Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, captain Harmanpreet and Renuka Thakur.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match take place?

India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Where will India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match be held?

India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will be held in Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match start?

India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match?

India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match be available?

The live streaming of India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india women cricket team t20 world cup women's t20 world cup harmanpreet kaur smriti mandhana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP