India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where and how to watch SA W vs IND W live on TV and online

The Women in Blue are gearing up for the season ahead as they kick off their preparations for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup with an away tour to South Africa. The Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is coming off a sensational 52-run win against the Proteas in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final. The stage is set in Durban as both teams meet again to share a 5-match T20I series.

India will face South Africa on Friday. (AP)

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India would like to continue their hot form as the Kaur-led side is coming off a sensational 2-1 T20 series win against the mighty Australia on their home soil. At the same time, South Africa would like to bounce back after a thumping 4-1 away loss in New Zealand, as Amelia Kerr-led White Ferns outplayed them in the 5-match T20I series held last month.

Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali

Here are all the telecast and streaming details about the 5-match T20I series between SA-W and IND-W:

When will the 1st T2OI match between SA-W and IND-W be played?

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{{^usCountry}} The first match of the 5-match T20I series between SA-W and IND-W will be played today, 17th April 2026, at 9:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 9 PM IST. Where will the first match between SA-W and IND-W be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first match of the 5-match T20I series between SA-W and IND-W will be played today, 17th April 2026, at 9:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 9 PM IST. Where will the first match between SA-W and IND-W be played? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first match between the SA-W and IND-W will be played at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, South Africa. Which channels will broadcast the first match between SA-W and IND-W? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first match between the SA-W and IND-W will be played at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, South Africa. Which channels will broadcast the first match between SA-W and IND-W? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first match between SA-W and IND-W will be broadcast on TV, and Indian fans can watch it on the Sony Sports Network. Where will the live streaming of the first match between SA-W and IND-W be available? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first match between SA-W and IND-W will be broadcast on TV, and Indian fans can watch it on the Sony Sports Network. Where will the live streaming of the first match between SA-W and IND-W be available? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first match between SA-W and IND-W will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first match between SA-W and IND-W will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

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