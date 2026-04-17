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India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where and how to watch SA W vs IND W live on TV and online

The Women in Blue are gearing up for the season ahead as they kick off their preparations for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 03:21 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The Women in Blue are gearing up for the season ahead as they kick off their preparations for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup with an away tour to South Africa. The Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is coming off a sensational 52-run win against the Proteas in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final. The stage is set in Durban as both teams meet again to share a 5-match T20I series.

India will face South Africa on Friday. (AP)

India would like to continue their hot form as the Kaur-led side is coming off a sensational 2-1 T20 series win against the mighty Australia on their home soil. At the same time, South Africa would like to bounce back after a thumping 4-1 away loss in New Zealand, as Amelia Kerr-led White Ferns outplayed them in the 5-match T20I series held last month.

Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali

Here are all the telecast and streaming details about the 5-match T20I series between SA-W and IND-W:

When will the 1st T2OI match between SA-W and IND-W be played?

 
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HT Sports Desk

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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