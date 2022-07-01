India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs SLW

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI Live Streaming: The Indian women cricket team’s tour of Sri Lanka got off to a successful start as they beat the hosts 2-1 in the T20I series held in Dambulla. Even though they lost the final T20I by 7 wickets, the Indian players would be happy with the strong bowling performances in the two wins they secured. The attention now turns to the ODI series, which also marks the first since Mithali Raj announced her retirement from the sport earlier this month.

The Indian unit will look to get back to winning ways under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, after a disappointing league stage exit at the ODI World Cup earlier this year. Here are the LIVE streaming details of INDW vs SLW 1st ODI:

When will INDW vs SLW 1st ODI be played?

The INDW vs SLW 1st ODI will be played at 10:00 am IST on Friday (July 1).

Where will INDW vs SLW 1st ODI be played?

The INDW vs SLW 1st ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast INDW vs SLW 1st ODI in India?

The INDW vs SLW 1st ODI will not broadcast in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of INDW vs SLW 1st ODI in India?

The live streaming of INDW vs SLW 1st ODI will be available on the FanCode app. It can also be watched on Sri Lanka Cricket’s livestream on YouTube.

