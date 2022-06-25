India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND W vs SL W Live Online and on TV

India women and Sri Lanka women will face off in the 2nd T20I of their three-match series, with India looking to seal a series victory after a comfortable 34-run win in the first outing of the series.

On a tricky wicket, a brisk 36 from young rising star Jemimah Rodrigues put India’s nose in front in the first innings with 138-6, a sturdy total on a slowing track. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma turned the screws to restrict Sri Lanka to 104-5.

The two teams will return to Dambulla once again, with Sri Lanka seeking a first T20I victory over India on their own turf. India lead the overall head-to-head in T20Is 15-3. Chamari Athapaththu, who leads Sri Lanka, will look to set the record right with a comeback performance, while Harmanpreet Kaur will hope the post-Mithali Raj era for women’s cricket in India is off to the right start.

When will SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I will be played at 2:00 PM on Saturday, 25 June.

Where will SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in India?

The series will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in India?

The series will be live streamed on the FanCode app. It can also be watched on Sri Lanka Cricket’s live stream on YouTube.

