Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND W vs SL W Live Online and on TV
cricket

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND W vs SL W Live Online and on TV

India vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch IND W vs SL W Live Online and on TV.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming(Twitter/BCCIWomen)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 10:54 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India women and Sri Lanka women will face off in the 2nd T20I of their three-match series, with India looking to seal a series victory after a comfortable 34-run win in the first outing of the series.

On a tricky wicket, a brisk 36 from young rising star Jemimah Rodrigues put India’s nose in front in the first innings with 138-6, a sturdy total on a slowing track. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma turned the screws to restrict Sri Lanka to 104-5.

The two teams will return to Dambulla once again, with Sri Lanka seeking a first T20I victory over India on their own turf. India lead the overall head-to-head in T20Is 15-3. Chamari Athapaththu, who leads Sri Lanka, will look to set the record right with a comeback performance, while Harmanpreet Kaur will hope the post-Mithali Raj era for women’s cricket in India is off to the right start.

When will SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

RELATED STORIES

SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I will be played at 2:00 PM on Saturday, 25 June.

Where will SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in India?

The series will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in India?

The series will be live streamed on the FanCode app. It can also be watched on Sri Lanka Cricket’s live stream on YouTube.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india women cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP