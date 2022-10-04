India Women vs UAE Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet-led IND-W aim to build on winning run vs UAE Women

India Women vs UAE Women T20 Live Score: India Women will be aiming to build on their winning run against UAE Women in their third Women's Asia Cup 2022 fixture, at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, on Tuesday. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been in dominating form during the ongoing tournament and sealed wins against Sri Lanka in their opener, and then followed it up with victory against Malaysia. Focus will be on Sabbhineni Meghana, who slammed a knock of 69 runs off 53 balls against Malaysia. Meanwhile, UAE began their campaign with a defeat vs Sri Lanka in their opener and face India in their second match.

