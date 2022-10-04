Home / Cricket / India Women vs UAE Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet-led IND-W aim to build on winning run vs UAE Women
Live

India Women vs UAE Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet-led IND-W aim to build on winning run vs UAE Women

cricket
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:34 PM IST

India vs UAE Live Score Women's Asia Cup 2022: India Women face UAE Women in their third fixture of Women’s Asia Cup 2022. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND W vs UAE W from Sylhet, here.

IND W vs UAE W Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: India Women face UAE Women, in Sylhet.
IND W vs UAE W Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: India Women face UAE Women, in Sylhet.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India Women vs UAE Women T20 Live Score: India Women will be aiming to build on their winning run against UAE Women in their third Women's Asia Cup 2022 fixture, at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, on Tuesday. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been in dominating form during the ongoing tournament and sealed wins against Sri Lanka in their opener, and then followed it up with victory against Malaysia. Focus will be on Sabbhineni Meghana, who slammed a knock of 69 runs off 53 balls against Malaysia. Meanwhile, UAE began their campaign with a defeat vs Sri Lanka in their opener and face India in their second match.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 04, 2022 12:34 PM IST

    India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: India win the toss!

    Mandhana is captaining India today and she wins the toss, opting to bat vs UAE.

  • Oct 04, 2022 12:26 PM IST

    India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Points table

    Pakistan are on top of the table with four points from two matches, with India second (four from two matches). Pakistan have a better net run rate than India. Sri Lanka are third (four from two matches), followed by Bangladesh in fifth position with two points from two games.

    UAE are fifth, followed by Thailand in sixth place. Malaysia are bottom of the table.

  • Oct 04, 2022 12:08 PM IST

    India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Women's Asia Cup 2022 - Most wickets

    Omaima - 4 wickets in 2 matches

    Diana - 3 wickets in 2 matches

    Deepti - 3 wickets in 2 matches

    Vaishnave - 3 wickets in 1 match

    Rumana - 3 wickets in 2 matches

  • Oct 04, 2022 11:57 AM IST

    India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Women's Asia Cup 2022 - Most runs

    Jemimah - 76 runs in 2 matches

    Sabbhineni - 69 runs in 1 match

    Sidra - 67 runs in 2 matches

    Harshitha - 63 runs in two matches

    Shafali - 56 runs in two matches

  • Oct 04, 2022 11:52 AM IST

    India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Shafali Verma finds her form!

    Having been in poor form lately, Shafali found some form during the rain-hit match vs Malaysia. In 39 balls, the opener hammered 46 runs and will be aiming a bigger score today!

  • Oct 04, 2022 11:49 AM IST

    India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Squads

    India Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh

    United Arab Emirates Women Squad: Theertha Satish(w), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal(c), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Indhuja Nandakumar, Priyanjali Jain, Rishitha Rajith

  • Oct 04, 2022 11:24 AM IST

    India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: India's previous match

    With rain halting play, India Women defeated Malaysia Women by 30 runs (DLS method) in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 fixture, at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Malaysia reached 16 for two in 5.2 overs and then rain halted play. With the heavy downpour not stopping, India sealed a win by 30 runs via DLS method. Initially, Malaysia won the toss and opted to bowl. India raced to 181 for four in 20 overs, with Sabbhineni Meghana slamming 69 runs off 52 balls. Shafali Verma also played a crucial knock of 46 runs off 39 balls.

  • Oct 04, 2022 11:14 AM IST

    India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's Asia Cup fixture between India vs UAE, straight from Sylhet. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket today folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's asia cup india women cricket team

Former Australia skipper Paine to end exile with first class comeback

cricket
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:22 PM IST

Paine quit the test captaincy last November following revelations that he was investigated in 2018 for sending lewd text messages to a female former receptionist at state governing body Cricket Tasmania.

&nbsp;Australia's Tim Paine&nbsp;(Action Images via Reuters)
 Australia's Tim Paine (Action Images via Reuters)
Reuters |
Close Story

Asia Cup Live: Harmanpreet-led IND-W aim to build on winning run vs UAE Women

cricket
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:26 PM IST

India vs UAE Live Score Women's Asia Cup 2022: India Women face UAE Women in their third fixture of Women’s Asia Cup 2022. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND W vs UAE W from Sylhet, here.

Live IND W vs UAE W Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: India Women face UAE Women, in Sylhet.(Twitter)
IND W vs UAE W Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: India Women face UAE Women, in Sylhet.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India to renew rivalry with Pakistan as ICC announces schedule of World Cup 2023

cricket
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 10:44 AM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates celebrate winning the match(Reuters)
India's Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates celebrate winning the match(Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Reason behind Yusuf-Johnson spat: Report claims 'Pathan sledged female umpire'

cricket
Published on Oct 04, 2022 10:38 AM IST

Fresh details have emerged out of Australia that claim that the Johnson-Yusuf altercation stemmed from Pathan's unruly behaviour directed at the female umpire Kim Cotton, who was officiating the match

Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson were involved in an ugly physical exchange(Legends League Cricket)
Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson were involved in an ugly physical exchange(Legends League Cricket)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out