India Women vs UAE Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet-led IND-W aim to build on winning run vs UAE Women
India vs UAE Live Score Women's Asia Cup 2022: India Women face UAE Women in their third fixture of Women’s Asia Cup 2022. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND W vs UAE W from Sylhet, here.
India Women vs UAE Women T20 Live Score: India Women will be aiming to build on their winning run against UAE Women in their third Women's Asia Cup 2022 fixture, at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, on Tuesday. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been in dominating form during the ongoing tournament and sealed wins against Sri Lanka in their opener, and then followed it up with victory against Malaysia. Focus will be on Sabbhineni Meghana, who slammed a knock of 69 runs off 53 balls against Malaysia. Meanwhile, UAE began their campaign with a defeat vs Sri Lanka in their opener and face India in their second match.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 04, 2022 12:34 PM IST
India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: India win the toss!
Mandhana is captaining India today and she wins the toss, opting to bat vs UAE.
-
Oct 04, 2022 12:26 PM IST
India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Points table
Pakistan are on top of the table with four points from two matches, with India second (four from two matches). Pakistan have a better net run rate than India. Sri Lanka are third (four from two matches), followed by Bangladesh in fifth position with two points from two games.
UAE are fifth, followed by Thailand in sixth place. Malaysia are bottom of the table.
-
Oct 04, 2022 12:08 PM IST
India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Women's Asia Cup 2022 - Most wickets
Omaima - 4 wickets in 2 matches
Diana - 3 wickets in 2 matches
Deepti - 3 wickets in 2 matches
Vaishnave - 3 wickets in 1 match
Rumana - 3 wickets in 2 matches
-
Oct 04, 2022 11:57 AM IST
India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Women's Asia Cup 2022 - Most runs
Jemimah - 76 runs in 2 matches
Sabbhineni - 69 runs in 1 match
Sidra - 67 runs in 2 matches
Harshitha - 63 runs in two matches
Shafali - 56 runs in two matches
-
Oct 04, 2022 11:52 AM IST
India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Shafali Verma finds her form!
Having been in poor form lately, Shafali found some form during the rain-hit match vs Malaysia. In 39 balls, the opener hammered 46 runs and will be aiming a bigger score today!
-
Oct 04, 2022 11:49 AM IST
India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Squads
India Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh
United Arab Emirates Women Squad: Theertha Satish(w), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal(c), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Indhuja Nandakumar, Priyanjali Jain, Rishitha Rajith
-
Oct 04, 2022 11:24 AM IST
India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: India's previous match
With rain halting play, India Women defeated Malaysia Women by 30 runs (DLS method) in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 fixture, at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Malaysia reached 16 for two in 5.2 overs and then rain halted play. With the heavy downpour not stopping, India sealed a win by 30 runs via DLS method. Initially, Malaysia won the toss and opted to bowl. India raced to 181 for four in 20 overs, with Sabbhineni Meghana slamming 69 runs off 52 balls. Shafali Verma also played a crucial knock of 46 runs off 39 balls.
-
Oct 04, 2022 11:14 AM IST
India Women vs UAE Women 2022 Asia Cup Live: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's Asia Cup fixture between India vs UAE, straight from Sylhet. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket today folks!