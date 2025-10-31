India women's coach turned 'aggressive' after third successive defeat in World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur couldn’t say a word

Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten 127-run knock off 134 balls might have helped India defeat seven-time champions Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final, but it's fair to say that no one gave the hosts a chance of scripting an improbable win, especially when the Alyssa Healy-led side posted more than 330 runs on the board. Harmanpreet Kaur's India was blowing hot and cold throughout the competition, as after initial wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the team faced three successive defeats against South Africa, Australia, and England. Amol Muzumdar turned ‘aggressive’ after India lost against England in the World Cup(Screengrab - Star Sports X)

The hosts somehow managed to huff and puff their way to the semi-final, where a contest was set up against the defending champions, Australia. India had its back against the wall, considering in-form opening batter Pratika Rawal was ruled out for the contest.

However, Jemimah and Harmanpreet brought all their experience into play as the duo formed a 167-run stand for the third wicket, setting up India's win. Harmanpreet walked back after scoring 89, but Jemimah ensured that the hosts registered a win one for the ages.

After the victory against Australia, skipper Harmanpreet and head coach Amol Muzumdar chatted with broadcaster Star Sports, and it was then that the duo spilt the beans on the dressing room chat post the loss against England and how it sparked India's revival in the competition.

It is worth mentioning that the loss against England led India to stare down the barrel, and a win was needed against New Zealand to secure a place in the semifinals. This is exactly what happened, and the side hasn't looked back since.

During the chat, Harmanpreet revealed that the coach had become a bit “aggressive” inside the dressing room, as he gave the players a piece of his mind after the side failed to close out the job against England despite being in a winning position.

Here's how the entire conversation went:

Harmanpreet: First of all, after losing against England, I think Sir can tell you better. I didn't speak a word after that match because he was only speaking. So, I think he can tell you better.

Muzumdar: Okay, I'll take over from here. Just had a little bit of a chat with the players.

Harmanpreet: YOU (impersonating Amol Muzumdar).

Muzumdar: I did say a few things in the dressing room. But it was shared in good spirits.

Harmanpreet: Everybody took it in good spirits. We all trust whatever Sir says because we know whatever he says, he says from the heart. And that day, he was a little aggressive in a good way.

Muzumdar: You don't have to reveal everything.

Harmanpreet: Everybody took it positively. We knew whatever Sir was saying was right. After that, I spoke to all the team members because I wanted to see how they were feeling. I know Sir is expecting the right thing from us.