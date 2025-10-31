Jemimah Rodrigues fails to hold back tears in emotional moment with father after World Cup masterclass against Australia

It was a night to remember as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side inarguably achieved the greatest moment in the history of Indian women's cricket on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The hosts of the Women's World Cup stopped the juggernaut of seven-time champions Australia as India registered the highest chase ever to enter the final of the eight-team tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues came up with an unbeaten 127-run knock off 134 balls with the help of 14 boundaries to take India over the line in the chase of 339 with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Jemimah interacts with father post win against Australia. (Screengrabs - Star Sports X)

After the famous victory in front of a jam-packed arena, Jemimah was unable to control her tears, and she broke down, only to be consoled by the rest of her team. She was even seen joining her hands and saying, “Thank You.” This was possibly directed towards her family, who were watching the game from inside the stadium.

Soon after picking up her Player of the Match accolade, Jemimah approached her family for an interaction and it was then that she was once again broke down, but it was all happy tears. She first hugged her father, who maintained a stoic face. The 25-year-old then hugged the rest of her family.

“Look at the emotions as well for Jemimah. It has been a tough one, a little bit of an anxiety-ridden one. It was great to see how she put her heart on her sleeve,” said broadcaster Mayanti Langer as she described the entire sequence of events.

It is worth mentioning that Jemimah was dropped from India's league stage fixture against England and was then directly promoted to No.3 in the next game against New Zealand. The match against the White Ferns saw the right-hander score a fifty.

However, it was the game against Australia in the semi-finals that brought the best out in Jemimah, as she guided the team over the line in a historic run-chase. She also shared a 167-run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the third wicket.

Jemimah gets two reprieves

It was truly Jemimah's day as two chances of hers were dropped by Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath. She also survived a close LBW appeal, and in the end, the youngster made the most to take India into the final of the tournament, where they will square off against South Africa on Sunday, November 2.

During her Player of the Match acceptance speech, Jemimah revealed how she cried every day as she battled anxiety. She also spoke about being dropped from the team last year.

“Navi Mumbai has always been special for me. And I couldn't ask for anything better. I would like to thank each and every member who chanted, who shouted, who believed, who cheered,” said Jemimah.

“Everything. And I knew when I was down and out, but for every run they were cheering, it pumped me up. So thank you for everyone who came in large numbers and everyone who supported,” she added.