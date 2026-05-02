India Women's T20 World Cup squad announcement LIVE: Harmanpreet and selectors to finalise team for marquee event
India Women's T20 World Cup squad announcement LIVE Updates: The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held across England and Wales, featuring 12 teams, with the tournament set to get underway on June 12.
India Women's T20 World Cup squad announcement LIVE Updates: Fresh off their ODI World Cup triumph last year, Harmanpreet Kaur and her side now face a new challenge, translating that dominance into the T20 format. With the squad for the upcoming global event set to be announced on Saturday, the focus shifts to building a combination capable of delivering in the shortest format....Read More
The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be staged across England and Wales, featuring 12 teams. The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 12, with defending champions New Zealand returning to protect the title they secured in 2024. The final is set for July 5, marking the culmination of what promises to be a highly competitive tournament.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is set to announce the squad at a press conference alongside the selectors, but the final composition is likely to spark debate. While core names such as Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma are expected to be certain picks, a few players could still miss out. The bigger question surrounds the pace attack, with conditions in England likely to influence selection heavily. Choosing the right mix of seamers for swinging conditions could be crucial to India’s chances in the tournament.
In their most recent T20I outing, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India endured a disappointing 4-1 series defeat against South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt. The result exposed a few gaps in both departments, leaving the side with key areas to address ahead of the upcoming global tournament.
India’s campaign in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup begins with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, followed by a meeting with the Netherlands on June 17 at Headingley in Leeds. They then take on South Africa on June 21 and Bangladesh on June 25, both at Old Trafford in Manchester, before wrapping up their league stage against Australia on June 28 at Lord’s in London. All matches are scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST, giving India a consistent run of evening fixtures across venues.
Ahead of the World Cup, India Women will get valuable game time in English conditions with a three-match T20I series against England. The series begins on May 28, followed by the second game on May 30, before concluding on June 2. It serves as a crucial build-up, giving the team a chance to fine-tune combinations, assess conditions, and get used to the pace and movement on offer. With the global tournament around the corner, these matches will play a key role in shaping India’s preparations and momentum.
India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Mandhana slips in ICC rankings!
India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana slipped one place to fifth in the latest ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings, while Deepti Sharma climbed to fourth among bowlers in the updated list released.
India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: India’s schedule for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup
June 14, 2026 – India vs Pakistan, Edgbaston, Birmingham – 7:00 PM IST
June 17, 2026 – India vs Netherlands, Headingley, Leeds – 7:00 PM IST
June 21, 2026 – India vs South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester – 7:00 PM IST
June 25, 2026 – India vs Bangladesh, Old Trafford, Manchester – 7:00 PM IST
June 28, 2026 – India vs Australia, Lord’s, London – 7:00 PM IST
India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet to address press conference!
India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur will join selection committee chair Amita Sharma and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to address the media and unveil India’s squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. The announcement comes with the tournament set to begin on June 12, making it a key moment in shaping India’s preparations and final combination ahead of the global event.
India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome
India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India's squad announcement for the T20 World Cup 2026.