India...India...! DU students cheer for team India with watch parties and good juju

Ripples of excitement are already spreading across the country as team India is all set to play against England for the semi-finals at 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Delhi University students are also gearing up for the big day in their own ways. While some have made plans to host watch parties for friends and cheer for the team together, others are making sure to keep their good luck charms ready and pray hard for a win. With game day just round the corner, this is how college students are getting ready to support their favourite team.

Advitiye Bhardwaj, second-year student from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University.

Advitiye Bhardwaj a second-year student from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, calls the upcoming match a festival. “My friends and I will order chicken biryani, a dish we have together for special occasions. There are only a few things in the world that match the thrill of the 20th over in a T20 tournament. The excitement and awe when Kohli comes out for batting, is second to none. It will be really fun to watch the match with friends, unke saath mazza hi kuch aur hai.”

DU student Khushi Zandu is excited to watch the match with her friend.

Keeping up with the cricket fever is Khushi Zandu, a final-year student at Hansraj College, who is going to watch the match with friends. “I can never forget the nail-biting match of India vs Pakistan. From King Kohli coming back in form, Surya becoming the #1 T20 batsman, to Arshdeep and Hardik winning our hearts with those wickets — it has been a roller-coaster ride. Now I’m looking forward to watching the semi-finals along with my friends, only crazy enthusiasts like myself are allowed,” she says.

Equally excited is Zandu’s classmate Ayush Singh, who adds, “Meri toh saans atak jaati hai every time I watch India play. I have kept my schedule light and mostly free. I will just attend one class and return home to sit and watch the match. Itni excitement aur nervousness ho rahi hai ki main, jo ki puja nahi karta, shayad India ke liye pray karne mandir bhi chale jaun.”

For some like Priyanka Saini, a final-year student of Miranda House, her lucky charm has to be by her side, before the match begins. She says, “At my home, we all sit and watch every game together. I also like to wear this lucky tee every time team India has a match. Everyone in the family knows that the tee has to be washed and kept ready before every game. This time I am even going to iron it before semi-finals. Jitna bhi good juju use kar sakte hain sab karenge.”

