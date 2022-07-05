Indian cricket facing a mini-crisis

Last but not the least while Ravindra Jadeja has improved refreshingly as a batter, his bowling has suffered as a consequence. On a seamer-friendly pitch at Edgbaston four years ago—which was less of a case this time—Ravichandran Ashwin tormented England no end. He out-bowled Nathan Lyon in Australia. It doesn’t constitute cricketing sense to overlook Ashwin from the playing XI.

The composition of Indian quicks has become one-dimensional. Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj primarily skim and seam the ball. Shardul Thakur is supposed to be an exception. But there was limited evidence of swing in his latest exhibition. Prasidh Krishna with his extra bounce could provide variety and thereby force batsmen on to the backfoot.

While the return of Sharma and Rahul will in all probability restore stability to the top order, a change of personnel in the middle order is imperative. Kohli is no longer the mainstay he used to be. How long Cheteshwar Pujara will manage to extend his career is a matter for conjecture. Hanuma Vihari has been granted plenty of opportunities over four years, but hasn’t capitalised on these. Shreyas Iyer possesses potential but requires exposure to red-ball cricket outside the subcontinent. Shubman Gill is talented, but must demonstrate patience. Getting one’s eye in is paramount in Tests.

A predicament has been brewing for Indian cricket in the past nine months. The T20 World Cup and the setback in South Africa were symptoms of this. Edgbaston rang a loud alarm bell, which Dravid will do well to recognise. He was, admittedly, dealt a slightly adverse hand with the talismanic Virat Kohli on the wane; and Sharma, who is older than his predecessor, only likely to fulfil a short or medium-term role as skipper. Perhaps more seriously, India need to assess their much touted fast bowling line-up, for their unpenetrative performance in fourth innings of Tests in not completely unhelpful conditions has surfaced twice in a row.

Injuries have rendered Rohit Sharma’s appointment as captain inauspicious. He was absent in South Africa as well as in the decider here. In such circumstances, both KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah were thrown into the deep end. The former—perhaps a good long-term prospect—could have been more authoritative while the latter gave the impression of being a work in progress. Instead of being allowed to wholly concentrate on his trade—he being one of India’s trump cards in bowling—he was compelled to apply his mind on multiple, onerous on-field matters.

Now, having luckily and pluckily recovered from a crisis to ascend to a commanding position on the fourth morning, India squandered the advantage with ill-advised hook shots in the face of a bouncer ploy intended to induce such mistakes. Coach Rahul Dravid can guide horses to a watering hole, but he cannot make them drink.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Last winter was a golden chance to make amends against an opposition in transition. Yet, they could not deliver.

Indian players are misdirected towards the IPL by a disproportionate lure of the lucre. The attraction to covet the India shirt in the testing, long form of the sport is dampened by comparatively lesser compensation. Gone are the days when cricketers would clamour for the national colours purely for pride. The importance of the purse cannot be ignored in today’s undiluted professional structure.

That said whither Indian cricket? Considering BCCI’s incremental riches since Kapil Dev’s squad won the 1983 World Cup and the sheer availability of aspiring cricketers, India ought to be unchallenged world champions in every format. Yet, they more often than not fail the examination in International Cricket Council competitions. In 2019, they were eliminated in the World Cup semi-finals and last year they lost to New Zealand—a nation of five million people—in the World Test Championship final, before being knocked out in the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup.

Thus, the Pataudi Trophy remained with the hosts after a 2-2 draw in the five-Test series spread over two summers—England having triumphed 4-1 in 2018. Unlike the tradition in Ashes battles, India having retained the Anthony De Mello Trophy last year enjoyed no bearing.

The founders of cricket, inventors of all formats in the international game, generally identified with a conventional approach to Tests, have turned this extended wrestle for supremacy on its head, revealing a daredevil, unorthodox brand. They have dismissed demons in a fourth innings pitch. The new association of Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain has injected a remarkable transformation in a side humiliated in Australia six months ago, and defeated in the West Indies as well.

It was not the result, though, that stood out. It was the manner and margin of England’s success. They chased down targets close to 300 versus New Zealand last month. This time they made a mockery of a target close to 400—the highest they have ever successfully chased in their 145-year Test history.

Naya Old Blighty, England beat India for the seventh time in eight Tests at this ground since 1967. They made light of a daunting fourth innings target of 378 runs to gallop to a seven-wicket win.

