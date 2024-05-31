New York [US], : Ahead of the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh in the much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies, the Indian Cricket Team was seen practising at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Indian Cricket Team practice ahead of warm-up fixture against Bangladesh in T20 WC 2024

Visuals from the Nassau Cricket Stadium showed Men in Blue at the practice nets. Players like Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Avesh Khan were seen bowling in the nets.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. India will later play tournament co-hosts the USA and Canada to wrap up their Group A matches.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, the semifinals in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, the T20 World Cup final in 2014, and the semifinals in 2016 and 2022, but has failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 World Cup title since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

India squad: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant , Sanju Samson , Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

