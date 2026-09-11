‘Indian cricketers are neither machines nor sugarcane’: Sunil Gavaskar wants ICC to fix India’s ‘unending’ season

The sun may have set on the British Empire, but former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons there is no such ending in sight for Indian cricket’s season.
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In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar called for a reconsideration of the packed calendar for Indian cricketers, warning against pushing players from one series and tournament to another without adequate breaks. The remarks came a week after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia attributed the recent spate of injuries plaguing Indian cricket to the high volume of matches the team is playing, with the board eager to find a solution.
With the ICC set to discuss the next four-year cycle beginning in 2027, Gavaskar hopes the decision will be taken having in mind the strain on players.
“The recent meeting to take stock of Indian cricket did try to come to grips with the issue. Hopefully, when the ICC meeting to discuss the international cricket calendar over the next cycle of four years from 2027 takes place, the decision-makers will realise that Indian cricketers are neither machines nor sugarcane to be endlessly squeezed for every drop of the juice,” Gavaskar wrote in his column.
‘Need to prioritise domestic cricket’
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Beyond workload concerns, the former India batter reckoned Indian cricket has, at the moment, become too focused on the national team, reminding that the India side is merely a by-product of Indian cricket and does not represent the entirety of the ecosystem.
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Beyond workload concerns, the former India batter reckoned Indian cricket has, at the moment, become too focused on the national team, reminding that the India side is merely a by-product of Indian cricket and does not represent the entirety of the ecosystem.
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“The India cricket team is not Indian cricket,” he wrote. “The India cricket team is the by-product of Indian cricket.”
Gavaskar argued that while India can field multiple teams, the on-paper depth does not necessarily indicate a pipeline capable of consistently producing world-class cricketers. India have been widely praised in recent years for their bench strength, but Gavaskar stressed that a strong national team can only be sustained by a robust domestic structure.
“The argument that India’s bench strength is such that it can field three teams is good to make claims for the world, but the reality, as recent results have shown, is that one India team is at the moment not good enough to win much silverware. Yes, a gold in the Asian Games will once again rejuvenate the team and give it the confidence for oncoming battles, but unless domestic cricket is prioritised, the pipeline will not produce world beaters. All the best to both our boys and girls to win the gold,” Gavaskar wrote.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.