Indian cricketers wear black armbands in fourth Test against England to pay tribute to Vasu Paranjape

"The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjpe," the BCCI tweeted along with a picture of the Indian team wearing the black-arm bands.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Indian cricketers wear black armbands to pay tribute to Vasu Paranjape(BCCI)

The Indian players walked out wearing black armbands in the fourth Test match at The Oval against England to pay their respect to Vasudev Paranjape. Paranjpe, 82, died at his residence in Matunga in Mumbai on August 30 and is survived by his wife and son Jatin, who is an ex-national selector and India player.

The cricket board had also earlier expressed its grief on Paranjape's demise.

Several former India players, including legendary Sunil Gavaskar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, had paid rich tributes to Paranjpe, who had served the game in various capacities.

Paranjape, who did not represent India in any format, but was one of the one of renowned mentors and coaches going around in Mumbai.

While he played 29 first-class games for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956/57-1969/70, making 785 runs with two centuries and two half-centuries, Paranjape left a lasting impression in his role as coach and mentor.

With his excellent grasp of the game, he shaped the careers of several Mumbai and India stalwarts. Equipped with technical nuances, Shri Paranjape used his man-management skills to great effect. He was appointed a Director of Coaching in the ‘80s by the Board and was a Head Coach of camps for junior cricketers. Paranjape was also among the first set of coaches when the National Cricket Academy was inaugurated in 2000.

