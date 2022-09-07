Watch: Arshdeep Singh stops after man abuses him in front of team bus, Indian journalists haul offender

Indian sports journalists hauled a man who abused Arshdeep Singh in front of the team bus after the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai on Tuesday. The man, who claimed to be an Indian, was waiting to catch a glimpse of the cricketers boarding the team bus after India's loss to Sri Lanka in a thrilling encounter. India pacer Arshdeep Singh was one of the last cricketers to make his way into the team bus. Just when the 23-year-old was about to step inside the bus, the fan was heard hurling objectionable words in Punjabi with reference to Arshdeep's drop catch against Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshdeep heard the man's comments and stopped after stepping inside the bus but then decided not to indulge further and went inside. Some journalists were also waiting on the sidelines, video graphing the entire incident. The moment the video recording was done, Indian journalist Vimal Kumar was seen confronting the man for his behaviour. Another journalist joined in and they were seen complaining to the security personnel for 'abusing' Arshdeep Singh.

The security personnel were seen trying to calm the Indian journalists down before asking the man to leave. This was the first incident was face-to-face rogue behaviour that Arshdeep Singh faced. Till now the hatred had been limited to social media only.

Watch Video: Arshdeep Singh stops after being abused by man in front of team bus, Indian journalists haul offender

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The young left-arm seamer has been facing the wrath ever since he dropped Pakistan batter Asif Ali in the 18th over of India's match against Pakistan on Sunday. The trolling went up several notches as Pakistan went on to beat India in that match despite Arshdeep's brilliant last over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Arshdeep once again tried his best by dragging the match till the penultimate ball but in the end, Sri Lanka batters Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa ran two byes to win the match by six wickets by chasing down 174. With this defeat, India's hopes of making it to the final were all but dashed. Now the Rohit Sharma-led side will have to depend on other teams to beat Pakistan and then hope they can beat Afghanistan to have a better net run rate than them and Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in the final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail