Colombo [Sri Lanka], : In a thrilling league match of the PD Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian Physical Disability cricket team delivered a commanding performance, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by a margin of 109 runs at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake. The emphatic victory showcased India's dominance and their intent to clinch the tournament, as per a release. Indian Physical Disability Team triumphs over Pakistan by 109 runs in PD Champions Trophy

Opting to bat first, India posted a formidable total of 160/4 in their allotted 19 overs. Nikhil Manhas led the charge with a stellar knock of 59 runs off just 47 balls, featuring six boundaries and three sixes. He was well supported by Vikrant Keni, the Indian skipper, who contributed a brisk 37 off 23 deliveries. The Pakistani bowlers struggled to contain the Indian batters, with their most economical bowler, Waqif Shah, conceding runs at 5.50 runs per over.

In reply, the Pakistani team was bundled out for a mere 51 runs in 12.2 overs, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort from the Indian side. Jithendra V N and Majid were the standout performers, taking two wickets each while keeping the opposition's scoring rate in check.

Speaking after the match, Nikhil Manhas expressed his delight as quoted by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India press release, "I am extremely proud of the way the team performed today. We worked as a unit, and everyone contributed to this victory. This win gives us immense confidence as we look forward to lifting the trophy and making our nation proud."

Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary , praised the team's efforts when he said, "I am extremely proud of the team's outstanding performance today. Their determination and teamwork were evident on the field, and I am confident they will continue to excel in the tournament. I wish them the best of luck for the matches ahead," Ravikant Chauhan said.

With this victory, India has reinforced their position as strong contenders in the PD Champions Trophy 2025 and will be looking to carry forward the momentum in the upcoming matches.

