Indian wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat signs for English club cricket

New Delhi [India] March 15 : Indian wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat is set to join London-based Dulwich Cricket Club for the 2025 Surrey Championship season, as per reports by Wisden.

This move aims to revive his cricketing career, particularly in the red-ball format, where he has struggled to secure a spot in the Indian team despite his impressive first-class record.

According to reports by Wisden, Bharat boasts an impressive first-class record, having scored 5686 runs, including 10 centuries and 32 fifties, across 105 matches. However, his prospects for an international comeback seem slim, prompting him to explore opportunities abroad.

The Surrey Championship, a Division 1 tournament, presents Bharat with a chance to make a significant impact and attract the attention of selectors.

Notably, several Indian internationals, including Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shardul Thakur, have played county cricket to gain valuable experience and exposure. Bharat's move to Dulwich Cricket Club is seen as a strategic step to reignite his cricketing career.

This stint will allow him to showcase his talent, gain valuable experience, and potentially revive his international career.

KS Bharat got his first India call-up in November 2019 but had to wait until February 2023 for his debut. He played his first test against Australia in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, and his last test was against England in 2024 at Visakhapatnam.

He has played seven test matches, in which he has scored 221 runs with a best of 44. In the IPL, he has played ten games. He scored a notable 78* against Delhi Capitals and got his team, Royal Challengers Bangaluru.

Aside from not being included in the Test squad, Bharat, who had a starting price of ₹75 lakh, received no interest during the IPL 2025 mega-auction in November of the previous year.

Bharat played two Ranji Trophy matches this season for Andhra Pradesh, accumulating scores of 19, 41, 52, and 43 while also securing nine catches.

KS Bharat was a part of the team playing in the World Test Championship final 2023 against Australia, which India lost by 209. He took five catches and scored 28 runs in both innings combined.

