Indian women train after a year ahead of SA series
Coming out of the six-day quarantine since arriving here last Thursday, Indian women cricketers finally got to train as a unit after a year, a two-hour session behind closed doors at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium on Wednesday.
India women’s team last played a game in March 2020, in the final of the ICC World T20 against hosts Australia. Barring a three-team competition during IPL in the UAE, it has been a frustrating wait through the pandemic while the men’s team smoothly resumed its international fixtures.
The wait will end on Sunday when India begin a limited-overs series against South Africa with the first ODI. A six-day hard quarantine that ended on Wednesday means India, ranked No.2 in ODIs and No. 3 in T20Is, will start from scratch. There has been criticism of selection too. The ODI squad, led by Mithali Raj, will be without 17-year-old opening batter, Shafali Verma, who has been selected only for the T20s.
ALSO READ | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
South Africa have arrived after beating Pakistan in both white-ball formats in Durban. Coach Hilton Moreeng said: “It’s our first tour of the Covid-19 era. We knew what to expect before we arrived…, all the players have now been exposed to bubble life, this being our second tour within a BSE.”
The Proteas last toured India in September and October 2019, losing the ODIs 3-0 and the T20s 3-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women train after a year ahead of SA series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning, and not pitch or WTC final matters for Virat Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Important that we learn all the lessons from last two Tests’: Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan takes another dig at Ahmedabad pitch in a fresh Instagram video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Banton in isolation after positive Covid-19 test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lessons from changing conditions: Play the line, play in the V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen backs Ashwin to become one of India’s ‘all-time great bowlers’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaffer's hilarious tweet on Eng cricketer's reaction seeing Motera pitch is epic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat broken by Maxwell's six in Wellington to be auctioned for charity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My words never intended to insult': Steyn apologizes for remark on IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
- India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat NZ in 3rd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox