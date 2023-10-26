Indian women's team to meet England in first home Test since 2014 at DY Patil Stadium: Report

The Indian women's team will reportedly meet England for a four-day Test match in December. India's forthcoming match against England will be the first women's Test in India since 2014. The Women In Blue are scheduled to lock horns with England at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The four-day encounter will be contested from December 14-17.

The four-day encounter between India and England will be contested from December 14-17(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report, England will be touring India for three T20Is and a Test match. The state of Maharashtra will host the entire series. All three T20Is between India and England will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6, 9 and 10. "The opportunity to come and play a Test match in India is bucket-list stuff for a lot of players," England's Kate Cross told ESPNcricinfo. "I've been in India for a couple of weeks now and you can see that girls have role models in that team now," she added.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi faces heat over Iftikhar snub in viral ‘Maxwell’ statement: 'He definitely has the capability'

England last visited India for women's cricket back in 2019. Team India defeated England 2-1 in the One Day International (ODI) series at the time. India then hammered the visitors 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. "We played in front of over 12,000 people in Guwahati. The chance to come back here and play as an England team again is going to be special."The WPL [Women's Premier League] has obviously helped with the growth of the women's game," Cross recalled.

Indian women's team last played a Test match against Australia

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's women's team last played a Test when legendary batter Mithali Raj was at the helm in 2021. Under the leadership of the batting icon, India played out a draw against Australia at Carrara. Opener Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant century against Australia as India posted 377/8d in the 1st innings.

Muzumdar appointed head coach of Indian women's team

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the appointment of Amol Muzumdar as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. The short-listed applicants for the top position were interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape. "After thorough and thoughtful deliberation, the three-member committee unanimously recommended Mr. Amol Muzumdar to take over the role," the BCCI said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail