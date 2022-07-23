Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India's Bengal set to face Pakistan Super League franchise in unprecedented T20 meeting, says report; Check full details
cricket

India's Bengal set to face Pakistan Super League franchise in unprecedented T20 meeting, says report; Check full details

The Indian domestic side will face PSL franchise in September, according to a report.
Shahbaz Ahmed, who represents Bengal; Shaheen Afridi, captain of Lahore Qalandars(PTI/Lahore Qalandars)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 04:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India's domestic side Bengal and Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars are set to take on each other in September, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. Bengal, who have been one of the dominant sides in the Indian domestic circuit, have reportedly sent their confirmation to take part in the four-team T20 tournament in Namibia, scheduled to take place during the same duration as the Asia Cup.

Lahore Qalandars, who are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League, have also agreed in principle to participate in the tournament. In addition, a South African side is also likely to be named in the roster.

Also read: 'Reminds me of Symonds. Could actually win you World Cup': Ponting wants Australia 'match-winner' to earn T20WC call-up

The report also adds that Bengal have also named a 16-member squad that will travel to Namibia to take part in the series, which includes captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, and a host of first-team regulars including Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, among others.

"The broadcasters for the tournament came before our president [Avishek Dalmiya] and invited us. We took the opportunity to play six-seven games before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy [India's domestic T20 tournament for men], because we can get to play against a World Cup team," Debabrata Das, the joint-secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal, told ESPNCricinfo as he talked b about the development.

RELATED STORIES

This could be the first time when a cricket team from India and a Pakistan Super League side takes on each other in a competitive game. There has been very little bilateral cricket between both nations, let alone the domestic sides from both countries over the past few years.

In fact, the domestic teams from different countries rarely meet on a cricket field; until 2014, the Champions League T20 used to bring together domestic sides from multiple countries in a single tournament. In its final edition, the Lahore Lions had faced Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan super league namibia bengal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP