India's biggest tormentor Travis Head in doubt for Boxing Day Test, all depends on...

Travis Head, who is proving to be India's biggest tormentor across formats, is in doubt for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The left-handed batter who has already scored more than 400 runs in the ongoing five-match series against India, is currently dealing with a quad issue. Travis Head set to prove his fitness on Tuesday ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India. (AFP)

The 30-year-old did not train along with the rest of the Australian squad on Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As per Sydney Morning Herald, the batter will look to prove his fitness on Tuesday, two days before the crucial fourth Test.

During Australia's second innings at the Gabba Test, Travis Head was seen limping between wickets. He then did not take the field on Day 5 of the Gabba Test against India. However, at the post-match presentation, he said he was just "sore" but would be raring to go come December 26.

However, the same Sydney Morning Herald report downplayed Head not coming to train on Monday, citing the team spokesperson, who said that the practice session was "optional."

Head has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing series against India, scoring 409 runs at an average of 81.2. He first scored 140 in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, paving the way for a comfortable ten-wicket win for the hosts.

The left-hander then followed this performance up with another century at the Gabba as he played a 152-run knock. He had previously also scored 89 runs in the second innings of the Perth Test, which Australia lost by 295 runs.

Sam Konstas set to make debut

19-year-old Sam Konstas is also in line to make his Test debut for Australia at the MCG against India. He was earlier named in the 15-member squad, replacing Nathan McSweeney, who scored just 72 runs in three Tests.

“I do, but I am not going to say what it is … just trying to put pressure back on the bowlers,” Konstas told reporters on Monday when asked about his plans to counter the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

Earlier, Australia added Jhye Richardson, Beau Webster and Sean Abbott to their squad for the remaining two Tests against India.

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands on level terms. India and Australia have everything to play for come the Boxing Day Test. Australia's last Test series win against India came way back during the 2014-15 season.