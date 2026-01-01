Search Search
Thursday, Jan 01, 2026
India's full cricketing schedule for 2026: Where to keep an eye on Men in Blue

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jan 01, 2026 06:14 am IST

India open the year with an eight-match home series against New Zealand. Here is a look at the full schedule of India for 2026.

India’s 2026 calendar is built around three major blocks: a home white-ball start against New Zealand, an ICC T20 World Cup on the subcontinent, and a mid-year overseas white-ball tour of England. The rest of the year follows the ICC’s Future Tours Programme structure, with a few series still awaiting match-by-match itineraries from boards.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy.(PTI)
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy.(PTI)

India men’s cricket schedule 2026: month-by-month roadmap

January 2026 — New Zealand in India (3 ODIs + 5 T20Is)

India open the year with an eight-match home series against New Zealand.

ODIs

  • Jan 11: 1st ODI — Vadodara
  • Jan 14: 2nd ODI — Rajkot
  • Jan 18: 3rd ODI — Indore

T20Is

  • Jan 21: 1st T20I — Nagpur
  • Jan 23: 2nd T20I — Raipur
  • Jan 25: 3rd T20I — Guwahati
  • Jan 28: 4th T20I — Visakhapatnam
  • Jan 31: 5th T20I — Thiruvananthapuram

February 7 – March 8, 2026 — ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (India & Sri Lanka)

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup runs from February 7 to March 8, with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts.

March 26 – May 31, 2026 — IPL 2026

The IPL window for 2026 is scheduled from March 26 to May 31, shaping the break in India’s international calendar through most of April and May.

June 2026 — Afghanistan in India (1 Test + 3 ODIs; dates TBA)

India are slated to host Afghanistan for a short mixed-format assignment comprising one Test and three ODIs. Exact dates and venues are yet to be published.

July 2026 — India tour of England (5 T20Is + 3 ODIs)

India’s England tour is a full white-ball package.

T20Is

  • Jul 1 — Chester-le-Street
  • Jul 4 — Manchester
  • Jul 7 — Nottingham
  • Jul 9 — Bristol
  • Jul 11 — Southampton

ODIs

  • Jul 14 — Birmingham
  • Jul 16 — Cardiff
  • Jul 19 — Lord’s

August 2026 — India tour of Sri Lanka (2 Tests; dates TBA)

India are scheduled to play a two-Test series in Sri Lanka. Match dates and venues are awaited.

September 2026 — India tour of Bangladesh (3 ODIs + 3 T20Is; dates TBA)

India’s postponed white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been moved to September 2026. The series is expected to feature three ODIs and three T20Is.

September–October 2026 — Afghanistan (3 T20Is) and West Indies in India (3 ODIs + 5 T20Is; dates TBA)

India’s late-monsoon window includes another set of fixtures, with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and a home white-ball series against West Indies planned, though boards are yet to confirm the detailed schedule.

Sep 19 – Oct 4, 2026 — Asian Games (Japan)

Cricket is expected to be part of the Asian Games programme during this window, in T20 format.

Late October–November 2026 — India tour of New Zealand (2 Tests + 3 ODIs + 5 T20Is; dates TBA)

A full multi-format tour of New Zealand is lined up for the back end of the year, with the final itinerary still to be announced.

December 2026 — Sri Lanka in India (3 ODIs + 3 T20Is; dates TBA)

India are scheduled to finish 2026 with a home limited-overs series against Sri Lanka: three ODIs and three T20Is.

What FTP means

FTP stands for the ICC Future Tours Programme — the long-range bilateral calendar that sets out who plays whom, in which country, and in what formats. Boards typically confirm the match-by-match dates and venues later, closer to the tour.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
News / Cricket News / India's full cricketing schedule for 2026: Where to keep an eye on Men in Blue
