India's full cricketing schedule for 2026: Where to keep an eye on Men in Blue

India’s 2026 calendar is built around three major blocks: a home white-ball start against New Zealand, an ICC T20 World Cup on the subcontinent, and a mid-year overseas white-ball tour of England. The rest of the year follows the ICC’s Future Tours Programme structure, with a few series still awaiting match-by-match itineraries from boards. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy.(PTI)

India men’s cricket schedule 2026: month-by-month roadmap

January 2026 — New Zealand in India (3 ODIs + 5 T20Is)

India open the year with an eight-match home series against New Zealand.

ODIs

Jan 11: 1st ODI — Vadodara

Jan 14: 2nd ODI — Rajkot

Jan 18: 3rd ODI — Indore

T20Is

Jan 21: 1st T20I — Nagpur

Jan 23: 2nd T20I — Raipur

Jan 25: 3rd T20I — Guwahati

Jan 28: 4th T20I — Visakhapatnam

Jan 31: 5th T20I — Thiruvananthapuram

February 7 – March 8, 2026 — ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (India & Sri Lanka)

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup runs from February 7 to March 8, with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts.

March 26 – May 31, 2026 — IPL 2026

The IPL window for 2026 is scheduled from March 26 to May 31, shaping the break in India’s international calendar through most of April and May.

June 2026 — Afghanistan in India (1 Test + 3 ODIs; dates TBA)

India are slated to host Afghanistan for a short mixed-format assignment comprising one Test and three ODIs. Exact dates and venues are yet to be published.

July 2026 — India tour of England (5 T20Is + 3 ODIs)

India’s England tour is a full white-ball package.

T20Is

Jul 1 — Chester-le-Street

Jul 4 — Manchester

Jul 7 — Nottingham

Jul 9 — Bristol

Jul 11 — Southampton

ODIs

Jul 14 — Birmingham

Jul 16 — Cardiff

Jul 19 — Lord’s

August 2026 — India tour of Sri Lanka (2 Tests; dates TBA)

India are scheduled to play a two-Test series in Sri Lanka. Match dates and venues are awaited.

September 2026 — India tour of Bangladesh (3 ODIs + 3 T20Is; dates TBA)

India’s postponed white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been moved to September 2026. The series is expected to feature three ODIs and three T20Is.

September–October 2026 — Afghanistan (3 T20Is) and West Indies in India (3 ODIs + 5 T20Is; dates TBA)

India’s late-monsoon window includes another set of fixtures, with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and a home white-ball series against West Indies planned, though boards are yet to confirm the detailed schedule.

Sep 19 – Oct 4, 2026 — Asian Games (Japan)

Cricket is expected to be part of the Asian Games programme during this window, in T20 format.

Late October–November 2026 — India tour of New Zealand (2 Tests + 3 ODIs + 5 T20Is; dates TBA)

A full multi-format tour of New Zealand is lined up for the back end of the year, with the final itinerary still to be announced.

December 2026 — Sri Lanka in India (3 ODIs + 3 T20Is; dates TBA)

India are scheduled to finish 2026 with a home limited-overs series against Sri Lanka: three ODIs and three T20Is.

What FTP means

FTP stands for the ICC Future Tours Programme — the long-range bilateral calendar that sets out who plays whom, in which country, and in what formats. Boards typically confirm the match-by-match dates and venues later, closer to the tour.