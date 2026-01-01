India's full cricketing schedule for 2026: Where to keep an eye on Men in Blue
India open the year with an eight-match home series against New Zealand. Here is a look at the full schedule of India for 2026.
India’s 2026 calendar is built around three major blocks: a home white-ball start against New Zealand, an ICC T20 World Cup on the subcontinent, and a mid-year overseas white-ball tour of England. The rest of the year follows the ICC’s Future Tours Programme structure, with a few series still awaiting match-by-match itineraries from boards.
India men’s cricket schedule 2026: month-by-month roadmap
January 2026 — New Zealand in India (3 ODIs + 5 T20Is)
ODIs
- Jan 11: 1st ODI — Vadodara
- Jan 14: 2nd ODI — Rajkot
- Jan 18: 3rd ODI — Indore
T20Is
- Jan 21: 1st T20I — Nagpur
- Jan 23: 2nd T20I — Raipur
- Jan 25: 3rd T20I — Guwahati
- Jan 28: 4th T20I — Visakhapatnam
- Jan 31: 5th T20I — Thiruvananthapuram
February 7 – March 8, 2026 — ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (India & Sri Lanka)
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup runs from February 7 to March 8, with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts.
March 26 – May 31, 2026 — IPL 2026
The IPL window for 2026 is scheduled from March 26 to May 31, shaping the break in India’s international calendar through most of April and May.
June 2026 — Afghanistan in India (1 Test + 3 ODIs; dates TBA)
India are slated to host Afghanistan for a short mixed-format assignment comprising one Test and three ODIs. Exact dates and venues are yet to be published.
July 2026 — India tour of England (5 T20Is + 3 ODIs)
India’s England tour is a full white-ball package.
T20Is
- Jul 1 — Chester-le-Street
- Jul 4 — Manchester
- Jul 7 — Nottingham
- Jul 9 — Bristol
- Jul 11 — Southampton
ODIs
- Jul 14 — Birmingham
- Jul 16 — Cardiff
- Jul 19 — Lord’s
August 2026 — India tour of Sri Lanka (2 Tests; dates TBA)
India are scheduled to play a two-Test series in Sri Lanka. Match dates and venues are awaited.
September 2026 — India tour of Bangladesh (3 ODIs + 3 T20Is; dates TBA)
India’s postponed white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been moved to September 2026. The series is expected to feature three ODIs and three T20Is.
September–October 2026 — Afghanistan (3 T20Is) and West Indies in India (3 ODIs + 5 T20Is; dates TBA)
India’s late-monsoon window includes another set of fixtures, with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and a home white-ball series against West Indies planned, though boards are yet to confirm the detailed schedule.
Sep 19 – Oct 4, 2026 — Asian Games (Japan)
Cricket is expected to be part of the Asian Games programme during this window, in T20 format.
Late October–November 2026 — India tour of New Zealand (2 Tests + 3 ODIs + 5 T20Is; dates TBA)
A full multi-format tour of New Zealand is lined up for the back end of the year, with the final itinerary still to be announced.
December 2026 — Sri Lanka in India (3 ODIs + 3 T20Is; dates TBA)
India are scheduled to finish 2026 with a home limited-overs series against Sri Lanka: three ODIs and three T20Is.
What FTP means
FTP stands for the ICC Future Tours Programme — the long-range bilateral calendar that sets out who plays whom, in which country, and in what formats. Boards typically confirm the match-by-match dates and venues later, closer to the tour.