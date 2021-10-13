Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'India's got so much ammunition': Lance Klusener names three key India players to watch out for in T20 World Cup
cricket

'India's got so much ammunition': Lance Klusener names three key India players to watch out for in T20 World Cup

In a response to a question posed by Times of India, Klusener named Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah as the three players to watch out for in the T20 World Cup. He went on to explain the reasons for the same.
File image of Team India.(File)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 04:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

With the T20 World Cup coming in, all eyes are on Team India who have a pretty stacked squad for the ICC tournament. Even former South African allrounder and Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener believes Team India have a lot of ammunition among their ranks for the T20 World Cup tournament, but he believes there are three players in the squad who could be game-changers for Virat Kohli's team.

In a response to a question posed by Times of India, Klusener named Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah as the three players to watch out for in the T20 World Cup. He went on to explain the reasons for the same.

Also read: ‘Loving it to the moon and back, something we can die for’: Twitter is all hearts for India's new T20 World Cup jersey

“Rohit (Sharma) is always there in the mix. He is always in the fight. He is somebody who stands up big in ICC tournaments,” Klusener said.

“Rishabh Pant as well. India are so so lucky that they have got somebody like Rishabh Pant who has been able to take over from MS Dhoni. He is fantastic and he's got a huge huge future in the team,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

“In the bowling attack, Bumrah is always there. He is always a handful on any surface. There's so much ammunition that India has got to choose from,” he further said.

India will play their first match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on October 24th, Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Have that air of arrogance, confidence': Watson's advice to Pant as DC face KKR

BCCI extends date for purchasing ITT documents for new IPL teams till October 20

‘Loving it to the moon and back; not just a jersey, something we can die for’

BCCI unlikely to appoint a foreign coach as Ravi Shastri's replacement
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP