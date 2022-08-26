'India's playing XI leaked': Fans go berserk at BCCI's cryptic post from net session ahead of Pakistan Asia Cup clash

With each passing day the discussion and debate over India's potential playing XI for the Asia Cup is getting more and more heated. For ardent fans, it is believed that India's final XI for the tournament will reflect their strategy for the T20 World Cup which will be held later in October in Australia. But it seems BCCI have “leaked” India's playing XI for the much-awaited Pakistan clash in Dubai International Stadium through a cryptic post on Instagram.

BCCI shared a series of pictures from Team India's net session on Friday in Dubia and captioned it, “#TeamIndia train, our cameras go click-click. #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup.” The Instagram post has a series of 10 pictures and fans are guessing that BCCI has “hinted” at India's playing XI for the match against Pakistan on Sunday.

The pictures are as follow - KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

"Ind vs pak Mujhe lagtahai ya playing xi," responded one of the fans while another said, "Bcci hint for playing 11 through this pictures". Meanwhile, others joked saying, "Playing XI leaked" and "Lol playing x11 Bata Diya thanks in advance."

India's other players in the squad for the Asia Cup tournament includes Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. India also named three standby players for the tournament - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

India will begin their campaign against Babar Azam's men with the aim to avenge their 2021 T20 World Cup defeat by 10 wickets at the very same venue last October. They will next face qualifier Hong Kong in their second Group A tie.

