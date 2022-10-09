India's predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs South Africa: IPL star to feature in series decider at Ranchi?

Team India suffered a huge blow ahead of the 2nd One Day International (ODI) as pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the remainder of the bilateral series with an injury. Pacer Chahar, who was earlier in the T20 World Cup reckoning has returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru with a stiff back. Under the leadership of veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, the second-string Indian side will meet South Africa in the 2nd ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday.

Dhawan-led Team India is heading to the penultimate clash of the series after suffering a 9-run defeat at the hands of the Proteas. Batting heroics from Heinrich Klaasen (74*) and David Miller (75*) powered the Temba Bavuma-led side to 249-4 in the 40-over contest. In reply, Dhawan-led India were reduced to 51-4 before Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson staged an impressive comeback for the hosts in the rain-curtailed encounter at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Veteran opener Dhawan (4) and his partner-in-crime Shubman Gill (3) will be hoping for an improved show with the willow after playing forgetful knocks in the 1st ODI against South Africa. Indian Premier League (IPL) superstars Ruturaj Gaikwad (19) and Ishan Kishan (20) also failed to cash in on their respective starts in the 1st ODI between India and South Africa.

While white-ball maverick Iyer chipped in with 47-ball 50, wicketkeeper-batter Samson remained unbeaten on 86 off 63 balls. Iyer and Samson are nothing but sure-starters in the Indian playing XI for the 2nd ODI. With Washington Sundar replacing Chahar, the Indian think tank has another spin-bowling option at their disposal alongside Ravi Bishnoi.

The youngster made his ODI debut in the series opener but ended up conceding 69 runs. Thus, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is in the fray to replace Bishnoi in the Indian playing XI for the series decider. Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar also has an outside chance of spearheading the pace attack of the Dhawan-led side in the absence of injured fast bowler Chahar on Sunday.

India's predicted XI for the 2nd ODI against South Africa:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk)

Power-hitter: Ishan Kishan

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi/Shahbaz Ahmed

Pace bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

