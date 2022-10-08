Home / Cricket / 'Sundar ko kaun replace karega phir?': BCCI endlessly trolled as Washington replaces injured Chahar for SA ODIs

'Sundar ko kaun replace karega phir?': BCCI endlessly trolled as Washington replaces injured Chahar for SA ODIs

cricket
Published on Oct 08, 2022 06:32 PM IST

Selectors have named Washington Sundar as Chahar's replacement for the ODI series but the decision did not go down well with fans of Indian cricket as they have endlessly trolled BCCI.

Deepak Chahar; Washington Sundar
Deepak Chahar; Washington Sundar
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India has suffered yet another big injury blow as fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. The injury blow is of greater significance because Chahar, who was named in the stand-by list for the T20 World Cup in Australia, was among the frontrunners to replace injured Japsrit Bumrah for the big event. Selectors have now named Washington Sundar as Chahar's replacement for the ODI series but the decision did not go down well with fans of Indian cricket as they have endlessly trolled BCCI.

"Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow. He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there," read the BCCI statement which was released on Saturday.

ALSO READ: 'India ne hamko respect dena shuru kar diya hai': Ramiz Raja's huge 'billion dollar industry' remark before T20 WC clash

Here is how fans reacted to BCCI's call…

Chahar himself as sidelined for over six months owing to an injury and had only returned to action back in August. It is now his third injury this season. He had injured his quadricep muscle during the West Indies series in February. He then injured his back during his rehabilitation and hence missed the IPL. Meanwhile, Sundar has also spent better part of his last 12 months on the sidelines owing to injury concerns. He did return to competitive action in his county stint for Lancashire in August owing to which he was named in the India squad for Zimbabwe series but had to withdraw owing to an injury.

Chahar was named as a reserve bowler for the T20 World Cup tournament and was set to fly to Australia at the end of the the South Africa ODI series. The rest of the Indian team have already reached Australia and have begun their preparation in Perth.

With Chahar injured, Mohammed Shami is likely to be named as Bumrah's replacement for the World Cup. The announcement will be made in another two days.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
bcci washington sundar deepak chahar indian cricket team india vs south africa + 3 more
bcci washington sundar deepak chahar indian cricket team india vs south africa + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out