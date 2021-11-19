India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Siraj injury, Chahar's expensive outing could make way for two more debuts

Team India made a winning start to the T20 series against New Zealand, beating the Kiwis by five wickets in the first game in Jaipur. The game marked the beginning of a ‘new era’ for the Indian team under newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

The match also saw all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer making his international debut, with pacer Mohammed Siraj making a comeback to the T20 side after three years. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer also returned to the team after recovering from his shoulder injury. As the side takes on New Zealand in the second game to seal the series, take a look at the predicted XI for the side.

1 Rohit Sharma – The new Indian skipper made a blistering start to the Indian innings in the previous game, scoring 48 off 36 deliveries.

2 KL Rahul – It is unlikely that the team management will tinker with the opening combination, as Rohit and Rahul remain India’s best duo at the top against New Zealand in the shortest format of the game.

3 Suryakumar Yadav – The player of the match in the previous game, Suryakumar played an important 62-run knock off just 40 deliveries. However, his reckless dismissal almost triggered an Indian collapse and Suryakumar will be aiming to improve on his shot selection.

4 Rishabh Pant – The wicketkeeper-batter may have hit the winning runs in a close finish in 1st T20, but he struggled throughout his innings in a bid to go for big shots from ball one.

5 Shreyas Iyer – Making his comeback into the Indian team for the first time since February earlier this year, Iyer had a frustrating outing. However, the tense situation in the game may have played a part.

6 Venkatesh Iyer – The debutant hit a four as his first international runs, but was dismissed on the next delivery while going for an adventurous reverse-scoop. In the second game, Iyer will be hoping for more action with the bat, and preferably with the ball as well.

7 Axar Patel – Axar had a wicketless outing in the first T20 as he played ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. However, a lack of batting depth means Axar may retain his place in the lineup.

8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar – The pacer looked threatening with the new ball in the first game, outsmarting Daryl Mitchell with a sharp inswinger. Kumar was economical as well, conceding at only 6 runs per over.

9 Ravichandran Ashwin – Ever since his return to the XI, Ashwin has been a consistent performer. He took six wickets in three games in the T20 World Cup, and continued on his good run as he proved the game-changer in the first game against New Zealand. Ashwin took the important wicket of Mark Chapman and dismissed Glenn Phillips in a single over.

10 Avesh Khan – Avesh might be the only change in the Indian XI for the game in Ranchi. Deepak Chahar proved expensive in the first T20 and Rohit might incline towards adding more pace to the fast-bowling line-up up-front.

11 Mohammed Siraj/Harshal Patel – Siraj enjoyed a decent outing in his comeback game even if he leaked some runs during the middle-overs. However, his injury in the final over of the game might force him out of the Ranchi game, with Harshal Patel most likely to replace the bowler.

