India's Renuka Singh named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2022

India pacer Renuka Singh was named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 on Wednesday. She beat Australia's Darcie Brown, England's Alice Capsey and compatriot Yastika Bhatia to the award. Renuka, who made her international debut in a T20I against Australia in October 2021, made an immediate impact with the new ball and quickly rose to be the leader of the pack, taking the mantle from the legendary Jhulan Goswami, who retired from all forms last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Renuka claimed 40 wickets for her country in 2022 in just 29 matches across the two white-ball formats. She took 18 wickets at an average of just 14.88 in ODIs. In T20Is, she scalped 23 in 25 matches. Her power-packed performances saw her feature in both ICC Women's ODI and T20I Teams of the Year.

Renuka was a thorn in the side of Australia’s line-up in the seven T20I meetings across the year, taking eight wickets, and her performances across the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup show she is no shrinking violet in tournament action. She claimed 17 wickets in 11 matches, at an economy of just 5.21.

Able to swing the ball or find deviation off the surface, Renuka will likely be one of India’s most dependable bowlers in years to come.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Renuka sent waves through the Commonwealth Games field early in cricket’s return, claiming four wickets matched up with the game’s best top order in a stunning outing against Australia.

The swing bowler claimed Alyssa Healy with an outside edge to Deepti Sharma at slip, before a false cut shot from Meg Lanning had the Australia captain caught at point. A nip-backer claimed Beth Mooney who chopped on, before Tahlia McGrath was beaten with a hooping in-swinger.

Renuka finished with 4/18 with 16 dot balls, though as Australia stumbled to 34/4, the eventual champions went on to chase down India’s 154.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON