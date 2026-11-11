India’s shadow red-ball tour of New Zealand with mixed results

For a two-Test series, India have now played three unofficial Tests in New Zealand. This in itself is some achievement as rarely have practice games aligned so well for India on overseas tours. Either the gaps between tour games and the Test series have been too wide or, like on the 2024-25 Australia tour, the final practice game at Perth was called off in favour of targeted nets preparation.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled just 6 overs in the third practice game (BCCI)

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This time, no stone was left unturned. Yet, there is a sneaking feeling that India still haven’t got all bases covered.

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As has become routine, Jasprit Bumrah has been given considerable time off but not exactly the lengthiest run — he bowled just six overs in the rain-curtailed third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at Lincoln — on his return.

More baffling is how despite being in New Zealand all this while, Mohammed Siraj has played in only one warmup game. Assuming India’s bowling is to be led by Bumrah and Siraj, there can be an argument that they go into the Test series a tad undercooked. Same with Prasidh Krishna, who on being cleared to join the squad after recovering from a left hamstring injury, could bowl just five overs in the third game.

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{{^usCountry}} Still, Bumrah provides India their biggest advantage. Siraj has proved himself in every condition. But not entirely addressed has been the concern whether India’s supporting cast can sustain pressure over long spells.ALSO READ: Hardik’s fresh start, Arshdeep’s rise to superstardom: What MI-PBKS trade could mean for their future {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Still, Bumrah provides India their biggest advantage. Siraj has proved himself in every condition. But not entirely addressed has been the concern whether India’s supporting cast can sustain pressure over long spells.ALSO READ: Hardik’s fresh start, Arshdeep’s rise to superstardom: What MI-PBKS trade could mean for their future {{/usCountry}}

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If India are keen on using Nitish Kumar Reddy as the allrounder, Krishna, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep should vie for the third pacer’s slot. And that’s the pair New Zealand would be looking to attack in the Tests. India have already seen a trailer of sorts, when in the second game at Hagley Oval, New Zealand A scored 424 in the first innings despite being reduced to 13/3.

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There is also the question of whether India can strike the right balance between their specialist quicks, allrounders and spinners. Away from home, there has always been confusion over whether to pick one spinner, or two. A two-match series gives very little turnaround time if the first Test is lost. From that perspective, India need to get their spin bowling selection on point as well.

Unless Gautam Gambhir springs a surprise, Ravindra Jadeja will more or less be the lone spinner. While Jadeja has landed after much red-ball rehearsal in Ranji Trophy, he is yet to bowl on this New Zealand tour. These details matter because New Zealand isn’t a country where India’s batting alone can influence the outcome. Across three unofficial Tests, India’s primary bowlers haven’t been subjected to anything resembling a comprehensive examination. And that can’t be reassuring.

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India’s batting appears to have benefited from the exercise. Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored heavily, Dhruv Jurel has strengthened his case, while a subplot has emerged — who between Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal will take the No.3 spot.

A more intriguing selection question is behind the stumps. Jurel did little wrong in the A series. His 105 in the second game was a substantial innings under pressure, and the 71 in the final game reinforced Jurel’s credentials as a reliable middle-order batter. However, Rishabh Pant's late fitness clearance changes this equation considerably.

Having sustained a side strain during the Irani Cup, Pant missed all three A games. But his clearance so close to the opening Test prompts the question whether he has regained the rhythm and match fitness required for a Test. There is little doubt that a fully fit Pant remains India's first-choice wicketkeeper. He offers a dimension with his ability to alter the momentum of a Test, something Jurel is yet to replicate, not to mention his previous experience in New Zealand.

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India have accumulated the miles, spent the time and given their batters opportunities. What they haven’t quite managed is to eliminate the uncertainty around some areas in terms of combination. The irony is that shadow tours like this are designed to leave nothing to chance. India may be better prepared than most visiting teams, but there still seems to be some unanswered questions. Still a week to go for the first Test (starts Nov 19 in Wellington), the quicker they are solved, the better for India.