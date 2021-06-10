Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India’s squad for ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka announced, Shikhar Dhawan named captain

Shikhar Dhawan will captain the young side in the 3-match ODI series and the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled in the month of July.
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan.(REUTERS)

The squad for India's tour to Sri Lanka has been announced by the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI. They have picked 20 players in the squad with five net bowlers. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the young side in the 3-match ODI series and the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled in the month of July. All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the vice-captain of the team during the tour of Sri Lanka. Prithvi Shaw has earned a call-up into the white-ball squad. Opening batters Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have also been named in the squad.

Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham have been chosen as the spinners while the young speedster, Chetan Sakariya who impressed everyone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also earned a place in the squad.

The schedule for the three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka was confirmed earlier this week. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, and 18. While the T20I series will commence on July 21, and the next two matches will be played on July 23 and 25.

None of India's players who are a part of the travelling group for the World Test Championship final and the England Test series will be part of the Sri Lanka series.

Former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid is set to coach the Indian limited-overs team that will play the six-game series against Sri Lanka in July.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

(with ANI inputs)

