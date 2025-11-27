India’s World Cup hero Deepti the costliest buy at WPL auction

New Delhi: Deepti Sharma, the Most Valuable Player of the Women’s ODI World Cup that India won beating South Africa at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium earlier this month, emerged as the costliest player of the 2026 Women’s Premier League auction in the Capital on Thursday. Other World Cup standout performers — India spinner N Shree Charani and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, also walked away with hefty pay cheques. The five franchises spent ₹40.8 crore on 67 players at the auction. UP Warriorz’ Deepti Sharma. (PTI)

UP Warriorz delivered the first talking point at the auction, snapping up Deepti for a whopping ₹3.2 crore snatching her away from Delhi Capitals through their Right to Match card — a move that instantly signalled a franchise determined to reinvent itself. “There’s a premium you pay for high-quality all-rounders. There was no doubt that we wanted Deepti back,” Kshemal Waingankar, Director of Cricket Operations for the Warriorz, said.

With a clean slate and a new vision under head coach Abhishek Nayar, the Warriorz set the tone for the day, building boldly around Deepti before adding Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield ( ₹1.2 Cr), re-buying Sophie Ecclestone ( ₹85 lakh) for a steal, and strengthening their Indian core with Asha Sobhana ( ₹1.1 Cr), Kiran Navgire ( ₹60 lakh), Harleen Deol ( ₹50 lakh) and Kranti Gaud ( ₹50 lakh). Warriorz also went after the experienced seamer Shikha Pandey for a whopping ₹2.4 Cr and landed a late bid for Indian opener Pratika Rawal ( ₹50 lakh) and India U-19 star G Trisha ( ₹10 lakh).

The women’s game has always revered its great leaders. Few embody that status like Meg Lanning and Sophie Devine. Though she has stepped away from international cricket, Lanning’s aura in the auction hall remains undiminished, as franchises competed fiercely to acquire her services. She is the leading run-scorer with 327 runs at an average of 65.40 at the Women’s Big Bash League. This season, she will be part of the UP Warriorz leadership group, acquired for ₹1.9 Cr. The combination of Deepti, Lanning and Nayar already looks promising.

Devine, who has also stepped away from ODIs, continues to be a force in the T20 circuit and will don the Gujarat Giants jersey for ₹2 Cr. Giants remained conservative through most of the auction, signing only four players — Devine, Bharti Fulmali ( ₹70 lakh), Renuka Singh ( ₹60 lakh) and Titas Sadhu ( ₹30 lakh) before the accelerated round began. Kashvee Gautam, who was a key player for them last season, was brought back via RTM for ₹65 lakh. Their most expensive buy was Aussie spinner Georgia Wareham at ₹1 Cr. They found some steal deals at the fag end of the auction for hard-hitting all-rounder Kanika Ahuja ( ₹30 lakh), Aussie pacer Kim Garth ( ₹50 lakh), in-form at the WBBL Dani Wyatt-Hodge ( ₹50 lakh) and Yastika Bhatia ( ₹50 lakh).

Mumbai Indians largely focused on continuity, attempting to bring back players from their title-winning squads. Current head coach Lisa Keightly said, “Sometimes we can underestimate having the same core back… being consistent in a group can give you an advantage. You don’t have to start the competition with so many moving parts.” They bought back New Zealand’s spin-bowling all-rounder Amelia Kerr for ₹3 Cr — the second-most expensive buy this auction — and added South African pacer Shabnim Ismail for ₹40 lakh along with S Sajana ( ₹75 lakh) and spinner Saika Ishaque ( ₹30 lakh).

Delhi Capitals picked up West Indian pace-bowling allrounder Chinelle Henry ( ₹1.3 Cr) to complement retained stars Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland. Wolvaardt ( ₹1.1 Cr) will now partner Shafali Verma at the top. DC owner Parth Jindal hinted that Jemimah Rodrigues is likely to lead: “Keen to have an Indian captain, already have what we want in mind.”

Sree Charani, valued at ₹55 lakh last year, saw her price surge to ₹1.3 Cr after her World Cup heroics. It will be a bit of a reunion for Wolvaardt who will meet South Africa’s hard-hitting wicket-keeper Lizelle Lee. The WBBL seems to have made some impact on decision making as well. Lee has scored 182 runs at an average of 30 at the WBBL. DC also picked Australia’s Lucy Hamilton who has picked up 7 wickets in six matches for ₹10 lakh.

On young Deeya Yadav who they acquired for ₹10 lakh, coach Jonnathan Batty said: “She’s a young Shafali, if they get to pair up together, it would be wonderful.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru plugged key gaps with explosive additions like Australians Georgia Voll ( ₹60 lakh) and Grace Harris ( ₹65 lakh). They added England pacer Lauren Bell — their most expensive buy at ₹90 lakh — is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Arundhati Reddy ( ₹75 lakh) and pace all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar ( ₹85 lakh). South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk who lit the World Cup was bought back for ₹65 lakh. They also rounded out a varied spin attack with an off-spinner in Radha Yadav ( ₹65 lakh), a left-arm spinner in Linsey Smith ( ₹30 lakh) and uncapped leg-spinner Prema Rawat ( ₹20 lakh).

In an auction that saw 67 players go down the hammer with ₹40.8Cr spent, the surprises at the auction remained Australian captain and former UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy and spinner Alanna King being unsold.