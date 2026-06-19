India's World Cup plans hit by Shreyanka Patil's injury, ICC approves replacement player

India off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup after suffering an injury during the group-stage match against the Netherlands. The ICC confirmed her withdrawal from the tournament and approved Prema Rawat as her replacement in India's squad.

Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup.(AFP)

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Shreyanka sustained an ankle injury while fielding in the opening over of the Netherlands innings on Wednesday. She received treatment on the field but was unable to continue, and subsequent assessment confirmed that she would take no further part in the tournament.

The setback is a blow for India, as Shreyanka plays an important role in the team's spin attack. Her absence leaves management with a selection headache ahead of the competition's crucial stages.

Rawat, who was already in England as part of the India A setup, will now link up with the senior squad for the remainder of the World Cup and provide additional spin-bowling options.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Prema Rawat as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil in the India squad," the ICC Media release read.

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{{^usCountry}} "Rawat was named as a replacement after Patil was ruled out following an injury to her right ankle that she sustained while fielding in the match against the Netherlands on Wednesday. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rawat was named as a replacement after Patil was ruled out following an injury to her right ankle that she sustained while fielding in the match against the Netherlands on Wednesday. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 24-year-old is yet to make her international debut, but she has built a strong reputation through consistent performances in domestic cricket. Rawat impressed in the Women's Premier League and the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, where she claimed eight wickets for India A at an excellent average of 9.62. Her performances have kept her firmly in contention for a senior call-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 24-year-old is yet to make her international debut, but she has built a strong reputation through consistent performances in domestic cricket. Rawat impressed in the Women's Premier League and the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, where she claimed eight wickets for India A at an excellent average of 9.62. Her performances have kept her firmly in contention for a senior call-up. {{/usCountry}}

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Rawat has also featured in six WPL matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru across the last two seasons, taking three wickets and gaining valuable experience alongside some of the game's top players.

For Shreyanka, the setback is particularly unfortunate as she had only recently returned to international cricket after recovering from an earlier injury. She featured in India's victory over Pakistan, delivering three tidy overs and conceding just 17 runs.

India will now turn their focus to a crucial group-stage clash against South Africa on June 21 at Old Trafford, a match that could play a major role in shaping their path in the tournament.

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