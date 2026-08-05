India’s WTC hopes are on the line, so is Agarkar’s future

Mumbai: India’s Test series in Sri Lanka this month has a lot riding on it with results likely to dictate the future of the country’s top cricketing decision makers.

File image of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar addresses a press conference after the Men's Selection Committee meeting, at BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai. (PTI)

With losses having piled up, an unfavourable result would dent India’s World Test Championship final hopes. Both head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s posts remain under scrutiny. Top BCCI sources say Gambhir has considerable backing to last the course of his coaching term until the 2027 ODI World Cup. That may see Agarkar move on, a call to be finalised during BCCI’s September AGM.

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Some may see it as Agarkar being made the fall guy. Those privy to internal conversations also know that the chief selector has initiated discussions with BCCI, although he is eligible for another year.

Like a few other recent decisions in Indian cricket though, the final call will be made after factoring in the fall out over present day results. Like Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, which hangs in the balance. The former captain does not have too many backers among selectors and team management to last the distance until the World Cup late next year. But with BCCI an active player in the decision, Rohit’s selection call is taken on a series-to-series basis. The 39-year-old’s hundred in the last ODI at Lord’s will lend weight to the assessment in the here and now.

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{{^usCountry}} On reports that Centre of Excellence (COE) head VVS Laxman is under consideration to be handed charge as the next chief selector, such a move would require a major shift in salary structure. Currently, the COE head earns a salary that is around four times more than the chief selector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On reports that Centre of Excellence (COE) head VVS Laxman is under consideration to be handed charge as the next chief selector, such a move would require a major shift in salary structure. Currently, the COE head earns a salary that is around four times more than the chief selector. {{/usCountry}}

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The Laxman-led COE has been under fire for the setbacks in return-to-play protocols for contracted players. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah’s late withdrawal from the Sri Lanka Tests has laid bare systemic shortcomings. The selectors were under the impression that the lead pacer would make the cut. They have called up Auqib Nabi as replacement.

Sudharsan likely to be fit

Top order batter Sai Sudharsan is likely to recover sufficiently from a foot injury and keep his place for the Sri Lanka Tests. The drill is for Sudharsan to undergo three rounds of batting sessions before getting the all clear, it is learnt. “Sudharsan has shown good signs of recovery,” a BCCI official said.

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With Devdutt Padikkal in the squad as cover, the team management is not sweating over the No.3 batter’s fitness.