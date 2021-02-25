India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Can India bat England out of the game?
- IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: After bowling out England for just 112, Team India is batting on 99/3 with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane on the crease. Follow all updates of India vs England 3rd Test here.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Follow live score and updates
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 01:55 PM
Pitch report
Ajit Agarkar has said he knew that the pitch was always going to turn. 'It was about when and not if," Agarkar said during the pitch report.
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 01:40 PM
Should England have picked another spinner?
even though it was a pink ball Test, the track looks dry and has assisted the spinners. However, England have gone in with a spinner less. Will that come back to haunt them in this Test/
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 01:09 PM
Rohit-Rahane- Key for India
The pitch is slowing down. But Rohit looks in good touch and a lot will depend how he navigates his innings on Day 2. Rahane scored runs in Chennai but can continue to improve his run-streak? We will wait and see
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 12:57 PM
Root and Silverwood meet match referee
Root and Silverwood were unhappy with two decisions that were sent to the TV umpire that ended up going India’s way. They say that the decisions were made ‘unusually quickly’. They talked to match referee Javagal Srinath about it.
"The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play," an England team spokesperson said.
"The captain and head coach acknowledged the challenges the umpires faced and asked respectfully that in making any decisions there was consistency in the process. The match referee said the captain was asking the right questions of the umpires."
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 12:51 PM
Scorecard
At stumps on Day 1, India were 99 for 3. Rohit Sharma (57*) and Ajinkya Rahane (1*) will resume the Indian innings on the second day of the play. The hosts are 13 runs behind.