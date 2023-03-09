Injured Beth Mooney to miss rest of Women's Premier League; Gujarat Giants bring Laura Wolwaardt as replacement

Australia opener Beth Mooney will miss the remainder of the Women's Premier League due to a calf injury that will require up to six weeks to heal. Mooney, the captain of the Gujarat Giants, suffered the injury in the opening match of the Twenty20 tournament in India last weekend as she retired hurt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 29-year-old missed the next two matches and will now travel home for rehabilitation, with South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt replacing her in the Gujarat squad.

Wolvaardt, who was in Pakistan to take part in the Women's League exhibition matches, has been released by her team Super Women.

"I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season ... but unfortunately injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season," Mooney said in a statement released by Gujarat Giants.

"I will be keeping a close eye on the team's performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day," she said about Gujarat, who are fourth in the five-team league after one win and two losses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Woolwardt, her replacement for the 2023 season, was the top scorer for the South African women’s team in the T20 World Cup, with three half-centuries from six matches. Her contribution played a major role in helping the South Africans reach the final of the tournament, where they lost to the world champions Australia.

Speaking on the occasion, Wolvaardt said, “I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants. It is an incredible opportunity and I’m very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going."