Injured Kyle Jamieson ruled out of IPL 2023, CSK name Sisanda Magala as replacement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a big blow before the start of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the entire season. Jamieson, who will not be part of the 16th IPL season due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 1 crore. CSK announced South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement.

Kyle Jamieson(Getty Images)

Jamieson, who last played for New Zealand in England in a Test series in June last year, had picked up a back injury after being selected for the two-match Test series against England at home. He is now slated to undergo a surgery which is likely to sideline him for at least 4 months.

Jamieson previously appeared in only IPL season, when Royal Challengers Bangalore had roped him in for INR 15 crore in 2021, making him one of the biggest overseas buys at an auction. In nine appearances, he scored just 65 runs at 16.25 and picked nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.60.

He had later opted out of the 2022 mega IPL auctions to stay at home, away from "managed isolation and quarantines". He later stated: "I didn't really feel like I was where I wanted to be and if I want to compete for spots in the New Zealand sides moving forward across all three formats, I actually need to spend time working on my game and not just trying to play the whole time. For me, it was just about time at home and just time to work on my game."

Jamieson's replacement, Magala, has the experience of playing in the shortest format of the game. He has appeared in just four T20Is for South Africa but he has the reputation of being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. In the recently-concluded SA20 season, he picked 14 wickets for Sunrisers Eastern Cape at an economy rate of 8.68 in 11 innings. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh.

