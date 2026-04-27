INR 1.76 core money heist: Rinku Singh breaks into LSG's match vault with IPL 2026's biggest all-round show

Kolkata Knight Riders did not get a clean win in Lucknow. They got a rescue job, a late collapse scare, a Super Over escape, and one of the most complete individual performances of their season.

Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates after win over LSG in Lucknow.(HT_PRINT)

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Rinku Singh was at the centre of almost every turn. He walked in with KKR broken at 31/4, dragged them to 155/7 with an unbeaten 83, took five catches, helped reduce the damage from Kartik Tyagi’s final-over no-balls, and then contributed again in the Super Over. By the final calculation, Rinku’s match was worth approximately ₹1.76 crore, giving KKR a surplus of around ₹75.60 lakh over his rolling match cost.

Rinku Singh turns 31/4 into a defendable 155

Rinku Singh’s innings cannot be judged as a simple 83 not out. The entry point matters. KKR were 31/4 after 6.1 overs. That is a survival zone. At that stage, the innings needed someone to first stop the bleeding, then stretch the total, then somehow manufacture a final-overs push. Rinku did all three.

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{{^usCountry}} His 83 off 51 balls gave KKR a total they had no right to reach from that position. The early part of his innings was control. He had to absorb pressure because KKR had already lost the top order and had no freedom to keep gambling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His 83 off 51 balls gave KKR a total they had no right to reach from that position. The early part of his innings was control. He had to absorb pressure because KKR had already lost the top order and had no freedom to keep gambling. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The death overs changed the value of the innings. Rinku’s late hitting turned a possible 125-130 total into 155. That difference was the match. KKR won because 155 was just enough to keep the game alive. Five catches, one Super Over grab {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The death overs changed the value of the innings. Rinku’s late hitting turned a possible 125-130 total into 155. That difference was the match. KKR won because 155 was just enough to keep the game alive. Five catches, one Super Over grab {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fielding layer was not decorative. Rinku took five catches, including one in the Super Over. He dismissed Aiden Markram in the chase, removed George Linde in the death phase, caught Himmat Singh in the final over, and then took another catch to remove Markram in the Super Over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fielding layer was not decorative. Rinku took five catches, including one in the Super Over. He dismissed Aiden Markram in the chase, removed George Linde in the death phase, caught Himmat Singh in the final over, and then took another catch to remove Markram in the Super Over. {{/usCountry}}

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The Super Over catch was the biggest one. KKR were looking to restrict LSG to a manageable total. In that situation, one clean hit could have shifted the entire game. Removing Markram there was not a normal fielding act. It was a match-closing intervention.

The Himmat Singh catch also carried value. It came immediately after Kartik Tyagi’s no-ball chaos had opened the match for LSG. Rinku did not merely complete the dismissal. He helped stop the over from spiralling further.

That is why his five catches cannot be treated like routine scorecard entries. In a tied match, with one of those catches coming in the Super Over, the fielding value has to be read through pressure and timing.

Kartik Tyagi’s no-balls almost erased KKR’s Rinku advantage

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Kartik Tyagi nearly turned Rinku’s rescue into a wasted effort. LSG needed 17 off the final over. That was difficult but still manageable for KKR. Then Kartik lost control. Two no-balls changed the equation, added direct runs, created pressure, and gave LSG the opening they needed to drag the match into a Super Over.

The direct no-ball cost was eight runs. The practical damage was bigger because the sequence changed the final-over equation and pushed KKR into panic territory. At that point, Rinku’s catch at 19.3 became a repair act. It did not erase every bit of damage, because Mohammad Shami still hit the final ball for six, but it stopped the over from fully escaping KKR before the final delivery.

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This is what makes the performance complete. Rinku built the total. Kartik damaged the defence. Rinku then helped pull the match back.

Also Read: LSG ‘need a break’: Rishabh Pant pulls no punches, dissects tactical calls after Super Over loss to KKR

How Rinku’s value rises to ₹ 1.76 crore

Our model values Rinku’s match contribution at approximately ₹1.76 crore after accounting for the innings, the five catches, the Super Over involvement and the no-ball damage he helped reduce.

Against his rolling match cost of about ₹1 crore, that gives KKR a surplus of roughly ₹75.60 lakh from one game.

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That profit alone is more than four Hyundai Creta N Line cars at around ₹17.83 lakh each. In one night, Rinku gave KKR the equivalent of a small luxury garage in surplus value, while also saving them from a match they nearly threw away.

The exact number matters, but the cricketing idea matters more. Rinku was not just KKR’s best batter. He was their stabiliser, accelerator, catcher, crisis-handler and Super Over finisher.

KKR’s night nearly split into two stories: Rinku’s rescue and Kartik’s no-ball collapse. Rinku made sure only one of them survived the result.

How the match worth is calculated

The valuation is based on a match-specific impact rate, derived from the total value generated across the game and the total impact created by all players. Rinku’s contribution is then assessed across batting, fielding and match context, with additional weight given to pressure events such as the final-over catch and the Super Over catch.

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The final figure also includes the value of the no-ball damage he helped reduce through his fielding intervention. On that basis, his match worth comes to approximately ₹1.76 crore, leaving KKR with a surplus of around ₹75.60 lakh over his rolling match cost.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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