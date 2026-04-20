INR 11.01 lakh setback for KKR: Dhruv Jurel’s ‘hand of God’ that stunned Cameron Green and Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

Rajasthan Royals lost Match 28 of IPL 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders, but that did not make Dhruv Jurel’s stumping of Cameron Green any less important. In a chase of 156 at Eden Gardens, RR had already made early inroads when Green arrived and threatened to shift the game quickly. He raced to 27 off 13 balls, struck four fours and a six, and scored at a tempo that could have broken the chase open well before the middle overs.

Cameron Green getting stumped by Dhruv Jurel.(BCCI)

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Then came the intervention. On the third delivery of the fifth over, with KKR 36 for 2 and still needing 120 from 94 balls, Jurel completed a superb stumping off Ravi Bishnoi to remove Green. It was not a routine wicketkeeping moment. Bishnoi fired a shorter googly well down the leg side as Green came down the track looking to press on. Jurel had to move sharply to his left, collect the ball cleanly and whip the bails off in one motion. Green was already stranded in no man’s land, but the dismissal still demanded exceptional reflexes, balance and glove work from the keeper.

Why Dhruv Jurel’s stumping mattered in RR vs KKR

This wicket mattered because of both timing and match state. KKR were chasing only 156, so one fast-moving innings in the powerplay could have flattened the contest. Green looked capable of doing exactly that. He had already produced 22 runs in boundaries alone, and his scoring pattern showed clear momentum. He was not absorbing pressure or rebuilding after early wickets. He was attacking.

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{{^usCountry}} In his short stay, Green struck four fours and a six, scored at more than twice the required rate, and forced RR to deal with a batter already in control of the phase. The asking rate at the time of the wicket was only 7.66. That meant Green was operating far ahead of the game’s required pace. RR were not just dismissing a batter. They were cutting off a chase-shaping innings before it could stretch into the middle overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his short stay, Green struck four fours and a six, scored at more than twice the required rate, and forced RR to deal with a batter already in control of the phase. The asking rate at the time of the wicket was only 7.66. That meant Green was operating far ahead of the game’s required pace. RR were not just dismissing a batter. They were cutting off a chase-shaping innings before it could stretch into the middle overs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The wicket also deepened RR’s control. KKR had already lost Tim Seifert and Ajinkya Rahane. Green’s dismissal made it 37 for 3. That forced the chase into reset mode and pushed more responsibility onto a batting order that was no longer in command of the game. Jurel’s stumping created ₹ 7.02 lakh of fielding value {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wicket also deepened RR’s control. KKR had already lost Tim Seifert and Ajinkya Rahane. Green’s dismissal made it 37 for 3. That forced the chase into reset mode and pushed more responsibility onto a batting order that was no longer in command of the game. Jurel’s stumping created ₹ 7.02 lakh of fielding value {{/usCountry}}

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Based on our valuation model, the cleanest way to value the act itself is through the fielding impact assigned to that ball.

Jurel’s stumping of Green carried a fielding impact of 5.0 on the dismissal ball. In this match, each impact point was valued at roughly ₹1.4046 lakh. That puts the value of the wicketkeeping act at about ₹7.02 lakh.

That is the right number to use if the focus is on Jurel’s brilliance. It isolates the quality of the intervention without overstating what happened after it. RR eventually lost, but the defeat does not reduce the value of the act itself. A high-skill wicketkeeping effort remains a high-skill wicketkeeping effort whether the team goes on to win or not.

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There is also a second number that helps explain the immediate damage done to KKR. Cameron Green’s dismissal carried a batting impact of -7.839, which translates to ₹11.01 lakh in direct batting value lost by KKR on that ball. That number should be treated separately from Jurel’s own fielding value. It is a parallel reading of the same moment.

Why the quality of the effort deserves emphasis

The dismissal stands out for the difficulty it entails. This was not a straightforward take with the batter only marginally out of his crease. The ball was directed well down the leg side, Green had advanced, and Jurel still had to stay balanced enough to gather cleanly and complete the stumping on the full. There was no fumble, no second movement, and no wasted motion. That is what made it a high-class wicketkeeping effort rather than just a completed chance.

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The quality of the take also matched the size of the wicket. Green: KKR’s biggest investment at ₹25.2 crore, and by this stage of the season, his rolling per-match cost sat at ₹180 lakh. That does not mean the stumping earned back that money. It means RR removed a premium batter who had both the skill and the freedom to tilt the chase much earlier than KKR eventually did.

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That is why the wicket deserves a bigger reading than a routine scorecard line. Jurel removed a batter who was already scoring freely, already ahead of the rate, and already threatening to stop RR from building sustained pressure.

Also Read: INR 96 lakh mistake: Rinku Singh receives early Diwali gift from Nandre Burger during KKR vs RR match

The contrast that defined RR’s evening

The larger match narrative makes Jurel’s intervention even more interesting.

RR later let the game slip when Rinku Singh was dropped on 8 in the 11th over and went on to finish unbeaten on 53. That miss reopened the chase and allowed KKR’s most valuable batting phase to survive. But that later error should not erase what Jurel had done earlier.

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If anything, the contrast reveals RR’s evening in full. They produced one moment of elite execution through Dhruv Jurel’s stumping, and one hugely expensive mistake through the dropped chance off Rinku. One tightened their grip on the chase. The other let it go.

Jurel’s stumping was a genuinely high-value wicketkeeping effort in both technical and match terms. RR simply failed to build on it.

How the value was calculated

Based on our valuation model, the stumping’s value comes from the fielding impact assigned to the dismissal ball. On 4.3 overs, Jurel’s stumping of Green carried a fielding impact of 5.0. In this match, each impact point was valued at roughly ₹1.4046 lakh. Multiplying the two gives ₹7.02 lakh, which is the monetary value of Jurel’s wicketkeeping effort on that ball.

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Separately, Green’s dismissal carried a batting impact of -7.839, which translates to ₹11.01 lakh of direct batting value lost by KKR. That second number describes the immediate damage done to the batting side, not the value of Jurel’s action itself.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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