INR 96 lakh mistake: Rinku Singh receives early Diwali gift from Nandre Burger during KKR vs RR match

Kolkata Knight Riders’ first win of IPL 2026 turned on a single Rajasthan Royals mistake in Match 28. Chasing 156, KKR were 73 for 5 in the 11th over when Rinku Singh, on 8, was dropped at 10.6. Rajasthan had already damaged the chase, removed most of KKR’s main batting unit, and pushed the game into a zone where one more wicket could have exposed the lower order. Nandre Burger drops Rinku Singh's catch in the KKR vs RR match. (PTI)

Instead, Rinku stayed in, finished unbeaten on 53, and took KKR to a four-wicket win. The miss did not just change the direction of the chase. By our method, the batting value Rinku created after that dropped chance was worth ₹95.90 lakh.

A ₹ 95.90 worth drop This was not a random miss in a high-scoring game where both teams were trading blows. Rajasthan had already set the match up well. Defending 155, they had reduced KKR to 70 for 5 by the 11th over. Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Rovman Powell were already out. The chase was fractured. KKR still needed stability, strike rotation, and a finisher to bat deep.

That is why the chance on the last delivery of the 11th over mattered so much. Rinku Singh was batting on 8 at 10.6, where the chance went down. From that point, the innings changed shape. He added 45 more runs, remained unbeaten, and became the batter who controlled the chase from there to the end.

Notably, KKR made 88 runs after the missed chance. Rinku scored 45 of those himself. That means he contributed a little over 51 per cent of KKR’s runs after Rajasthan failed to take the catch. This was not a knock built around surviving at one end while someone else finished the job. The chase ran through him.

That control became even clearer in how he paced the innings. After being dropped, Rinku struck seven boundaries, including five fours and two sixes. He faced 25 deliveries in that phase. He did not merely cash in at the very end. He held the chase together through the middle, absorbed pressure, and then released it once the target came back into KKR’s control.

That is the part RR will regret most. At 73 for 5, the next wicket would not just have increased the asking rate. It would have forced KKR to rely on a far thinner batting lineup much earlier. Instead, RR gave another chance to the one batter most suited to manage that phase.

Our impact calculation method makes that point even sharper. Rinku’s total batting impact in the innings was 76.37, and 68.28 of that came after the dropped chance. So, nearly 89.4 per cent of his batting impact came after RR failed to complete the catch. In simple terms, almost the entire value of his innings arrived after the miss.