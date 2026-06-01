INR 83.53 crore profit, one trophy, 9 heroes: How RCB built their most complete IPL season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not win IPL 2026 as a team dragged across the line by one superstar. Their season had a different texture. It had Virat Kohli’s old certainty, Rajat Patidar’s command, Devdutt Padikkal’s value surge, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s control, Krunal Pandya’s two-way balance, Tim David’s finishing, Rasikh Salam’s bowling bursts and Venkatesh Iyer’s late-season interventions.

RCB after winning IPL 2026.(PTI)

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That is what made the title feel complete.

RCB finished the season as the best team on the field and the strongest team in our monetary and impact model. Across 16 matches, they produced a total monetary worth of ₹186.81 crore and a net profit of ₹83.53 crore. Their overall impact score stood at 12635.07, the highest in the league. They did not merely win games. They kept finding different ways to win them.

That is the difference between a good season and a complete season.

Patidar led the profit table, but RCB were not a one-man economy

Every title-winning side has a central figure. For RCB, that figure was Rajat Patidar.

Rajat Patidar’s season was worth ₹49.34 crore against an auction price of ₹11 crore, giving RCB a profit of ₹38.34 crore from one player alone. That made him the biggest financial surplus in their squad. It also made him the captaincy and the performance centre of the campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} But the important part is what came after him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the important part is what came after him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Devdutt Padikkal generated ₹19.43 crore worth of output from a ₹2 crore auction price. That was a ₹17.43 crore profit, one of the cleanest value stories in the RCB season. Krunal Pandya added ₹10.15 crore in profit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned ₹8.06 crore. Tim David added ₹7.76 crore. Virat Kohli, despite carrying a heavy ₹21 crore price tag, still finished ₹5.24 crore in profit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Devdutt Padikkal generated ₹19.43 crore worth of output from a ₹2 crore auction price. That was a ₹17.43 crore profit, one of the cleanest value stories in the RCB season. Krunal Pandya added ₹10.15 crore in profit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned ₹8.06 crore. Tim David added ₹7.76 crore. Virat Kohli, despite carrying a heavy ₹21 crore price tag, still finished ₹5.24 crore in profit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This was not a squad where one giant performance hid ten weak points. RCB had 11 profitable players and only six loss-making players. Their profitable players generated ₹97.76 crore in surplus. The losses totalled ₹14.23 crore. The balance of the season was built there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was not a squad where one giant performance hid ten weak points. RCB had 11 profitable players and only six loss-making players. Their profitable players generated ₹97.76 crore in surplus. The losses totalled ₹14.23 crore. The balance of the season was built there. {{/usCountry}}

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The title was not financially perfect. Jitesh Sharma finished ₹6.37 crore in loss. Josh Hazlewood finished ₹6.09 crore in loss. Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, and Romario Shepherd also ended in the red. But none of those losses cracked the season because RCB had enough profit centres elsewhere.

That is what complete teams do. They absorb drag without letting it become identity.

The impact spread tells a deeper story

RCB’s impact distribution was not flat. No champion’s usually is. Patidar, Kohli and Bhuvneshwar formed the core. Together, they gave RCB the campaign’s spine.

Patidar finished with an impact score of 2335.09. Kohli followed with 1842.06. Bhuvneshwar stood at 1503.04. Padikkal added 1329.44. Krunal contributed 1113.06. Tim David, Rasikh Salam, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma and Hazlewood all crossed meaningful contribution zones.

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RCB's title defence profile. (HT Digital)

The top three players accounted for 45% of RCB’s total impact. The top five accounted for 64.3%. The top seven pushed it to 77.4%.

That does not make RCB top-heavy. It makes them layered.

There was a command layer. There was a batting reliability layer. There was a bowling control layer. There was a finishing layer. There was a support layer. RCB did not need every player to be equally important. They needed enough players to be important in different match situations.

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That is exactly what happened.

Nine different RCB top performers across 16 matches

The clearest marker of completeness is not the final table. It is the changing face of responsibility.

Across RCB’s 16 matches, their highest-impact performer changed nine times. Padikkal led their first win against SRH. Tim David led against CSK. Patidar led in the defeat to RR. Phil Salt topped the RCB chart against MI and DC. Rasikh Salam became the standout against LSG. Kohli took over against GT, KKR and in the final. Hazlewood led the bowling-led win over DC. Bhuvneshwar Kumar topped the charts twice. Venkatesh Iyer emerged late against PBKS and SRH.

RCB's value galaxy. (HT Digital)

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That is not a normal distribution. That is championship distribution.

RCB had different players owning different nights. Their own top performer list across the season included Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Rasikh Salam, Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer.

Nine names. Sixteen matches. One title.

That is the hidden beauty of RCB’s season. The trophy did not come from a single repeating script. It came from a dressing room that kept producing the right player for the right crisis.

The batting was elite without becoming reckless

RCB’s batting numbers were strong because they combined scoring rate with control.

They scored 3057 runs in the season, the third-most in the league. Their run rate was 10.48, also third-best. But the more important number was runs per wicket: 36.39, second-best in the tournament. They were not only fast. They were durable.

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Their dot-ball percentage was 29.14%, the lowest in the league. That is a major indicator of batting health. RCB did not regularly freeze. They kept the board breathing. They rotated. They found release shots. They reduced dead overs.

Virat Kohli’s 675-run season gave them volume and stability. Patidar gave them force and command. Padikkal gave them low-cost, high-return batting value. Salt gave them bursts. Tim David and Venkatesh Iyer gave them finishing and match-specific acceleration.

RCB’s batting was not just about one great hand. It was about pressure never staying in one place for too long.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's INR 5 crore masterpiece: ‘King’ saved his best for the final to give RCB a controlled demolition

The bowling made them champions, not just entertainers

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RCB have often had batting-heavy seasons. IPL 2026 was different because the bowling held up.

They took 104 wickets, second-most in the league. Their economy rate was 9.41, also second-best. They conceded boundaries at 21.51%, the third-best rate in the tournament. Their balls-per-wicket stood at 17.79, again second-best.

Those numbers explain why the title run did not feel fragile.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leader of that attack. His 28 wickets at an economy of 7.95 gave RCB control and breakthroughs. Rasikh Salam supplied profitable bowling value. Hazlewood, despite finishing at a monetary loss because of his price, still delivered a major match-winning spike. Krunal gave them utility overs, matchups and balance.

That bowling layer changed RCB’s season from exciting to complete.

They could win high-scoring games. They could also win tight games. They could defend. They could squeeze. They could survive when the batters did not bury the contest early.

The final summed up the season

RCB’s title did not arrive as a surprise ending. It arrived as a confirmation.

The final against GT gave them the perfect closing frame. Kohli, the old face of RCB longing, produced the premium chase performance. Patidar had already shaped the campaign with captaincy and bat. Bhuvneshwar had already carried the bowling authority. Padikkal and Krunal had already built the value case. Tim David, Rasikh, Venkatesh and Salt had already given the season its many hands.

The final did not create the RCB story. It sealed it.

This was a season where RCB could win 250-run shootouts and low-scoring scraps. They could win through top-order batting, middle-order finishing, seam bowling, spin balance, captaincy choices and fielding support. They had stars, but they also had a system. They had profit, but they also had distribution. They had a captain, but they also had a squad.

That is why IPL 2026 was not merely RCB’s title defence. It was their most complete season.

Method note

This analysis is based on a monetary and impact model designed exclusively by the author. The model evaluates player output across batting, bowling, fielding, match context, captaincy influence and performance importance, then compares season value with auction cost to estimate profit and loss.

The monetary values used here are analytical estimates, not official IPL valuations or payments. They are intended to measure cricketing output and contextual impact, not actual earnings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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