‘It sends message we are under intense pressure’: Pakistan legend bash Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli after Sri Lanka loss

India endured a major hiccup in their Asia Cup campaign on Tuesday, losing a crucial encounter against Sri Lanka by six wickets. Batting first the team piled a challenging 173/8 on the board, and in response the opposition completed the run chase with one ball to spare. The outcome has now put the Men In Blue in a position, where they have very little chances of qualifying for the finals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result definitely left many surprised as it was India's consecutive defeat in the tournament. They had earlier lost to Pakistan, a contest which also went right down the wire as Babar Azam and co won by five wickets.

Sharing his views on the clash, legendary cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq questioned the body language of Team India's leading figure - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He feels the duo were under extreme pressure against Sri Lanka, labelling it as one of the main reason behind the team's defeat in the must win game.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav drops to 4th in ICC T20 rankings, Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as No.1

“I am surprised to see Virat Kohli bat. A player of his caliber looked under tremendous pressure after playing four dot balls. When senior players look tensed, especially Rohit Sharma’s reaction when KL Rahul got out, it sends a message to the dressing room that we are under intense pressure," Inzamam noted in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit did have a good outing with the bat as he scored 72 off 41 balls before getting caught by Pathum Nissanka at third man off Chamika Karunaratne's bowling. Kohli, on the other hand, lasted only for four deliveries and was cleaned up by Dilshan Madushanka even before he could open his account.

The former Pakistan captain believes the way the senior pros dealt with the situation, it massively affected the youngsters performance in the team. “It brings added pressure on the junior players,” he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail