Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2009 Winner: Deccan Chargers

IPL 2009 Winner: Deccan Chargers

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 20, 2023 06:11 PM IST

Deccan Chargers won the IPL in 2009 after finishing with the wood spoon the previous year.

The second edition of the Indian Premier League was moved to South Africa due to general election in the country where Deccan Chargers beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final to lift the trophy, two teams that had finished at the bottom two the year before. This was also the year when Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut and finished the season with 333 runs, winning the Under-23 Success Player of the Tournament award in the process. Adam Gilchrist led the Chargers from the front, scoring 495 runs and ending second on the list of highest run-getter of the tournament. His Australia teammates Matthew Hayden took the Orange Cap for his brilliant tally of 572 runs. The Purple Cap was won by RP Singh.

Deccan Chargers won the IPL 2009 in South Africa. (Getty)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
deccan chargers ipl adam gilchrist
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP