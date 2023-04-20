IPL 2009 Winner: Deccan Chargers

The second edition of the Indian Premier League was moved to South Africa due to general election in the country where Deccan Chargers beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final to lift the trophy, two teams that had finished at the bottom two the year before. This was also the year when Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut and finished the season with 333 runs, winning the Under-23 Success Player of the Tournament award in the process. Adam Gilchrist led the Chargers from the front, scoring 495 runs and ending second on the list of highest run-getter of the tournament. His Australia teammates Matthew Hayden took the Orange Cap for his brilliant tally of 572 runs. The Purple Cap was won by RP Singh.

Deccan Chargers won the IPL 2009 in South Africa. (Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON