IPL 2010 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

The rivalry that Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings has become today dates back to 2010 when the two most successful IPL teams battled it out for the ultimate prize in the final. MS Dhoni's CSK became lifted the first of their four IPL titles against Sachin Tendulkar's MI in a fiercely-contested final. Tendulkar, then 36, won the Orange Cap for his tally of 618 runs, the then-highest tally among the first three editions whereas Pragyan Ojha took home the Purple with 21 wickets. It was also the year that marked the arrival of Kieron Pollard, who left quite the imprint scoring 273 runs and picking 15 wickets. It was also the year when Yusuf Pathan went berserk with a 37-ball century and Dhoni’s punching himself in the helmet celebration after stealing a heist for CSK against Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in Dharamsala.

Chennai Super Kings pose with the IPL trophy. (IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON