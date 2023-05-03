IPL 2011 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Shortly after MS Dhoni led Team India to a World Cup glory in 2011, he became a two-time IPL winner as Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. It was the first time that the IPL expanded to 10 teams instead of eight with two new franchises in Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India entering the fray. Both teams however endured poor campaigns and finished eighth and ninth respectively. Last year’s runner-up Mumbai Indians made it to the Playoffs after finishing third with 18 points during which Sachin Tendulkar became an IPL centurion at 37 years of age. Chris Gayle, with 608 runs, took the Orange Cap blasting two centuries, while Lasith Malinga walked away with the Purple Cap after taking 28 wickets.

CSK made it 2 in a row in 2011.(AFP)

