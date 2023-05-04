Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2013 Winner: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2013 Winner: Mumbai Indians

ByHT Sports Desk
May 04, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Mumbai Indians' wait for an IPL trophy finally ended in 2013 when they won their first of the five titles beating Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Mumbai Indians' wait for an IPL trophy finally ended in 2013 when they won their first of the five titles beating Chennai Super Kings in the final. MI had quite the campaign in the sixth season of the IPL going through a plethora of changes, with the biggest being the coronation of Rohit Sharma as their captain. Taking over from Sachin Tendulkar, who relinquished the captaincy in what would turn out to be his final IPL, Rohit inspired a terrific come from behind victory for MI. Three years after being handed a heart-breaking defeat by CSK, MI exacted the perfect revenge dealing MS Dhoni's men their second straight loss in the final. Michael Hussey won the Orange Cap after scoring 733 runs equalling Gayle's tally from the previous year while his teammate Dwayne Bravo wore the Purple Cap with 32 wickets, a record that stood for 8 years.

Mumbai Indians with the trophy in 2013. (IPL)
Topics
mumbai indians rohit sharma
