IPL 2015 Winner: Mumbai Indians

This was the year which started Mumbai Indians' win patterns every alternate year until 2020 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings once again in the final. Captain Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring 50 off 26 balls. India batter Yuvraj Singh emerged as a big deal in the IPL as he was bought by Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) for a whopping ₹16 crore – a record bid back in the day, but with 248 runs from 14 matches, in the long run Delhi hoped for much better returns. This season was known for some impeccable moments that are tough to match even today such as Kieron Pollard taping his mouth after being warned by the umpire, or Chris Gayle bringing out Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration or AB de Villiers sending the crowd into a frenzy with a mesmerising maiden IPL century.

Mumbai Indians won their second IPL trophy in 2015. (BCCI)

